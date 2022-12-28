Zip Zap Zoom on Samruddhi expressway

-10,000 to 12,000 vehicles use Samruddhi expressway everyday

-Road assistance, minor repairs, fuel facilities and quick response vehicles at 21 places at every interchange

-24 hour control room, 13 fuel pumps

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad: An average of 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles are using the Samruddhi expressway every day from its inauguration on December 11. As the number of vehicles is increasing, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has provided facilities to the road users including accident assistance, fuel facilities, and quick response teams at 21 places at every interchange to assist the accident victims, said chief engineer BG Salunke.

Cranes have been arranged at 13 places on the expressway to move the accident-stricken vehicles from the expressway. There are a total of 15 ambulances stationed on Samruddhi to rescue the accident victims. All these ambulances are attached to the concerned local hospitals. The 108 helpline number can also be used in case of emergency. Highway security is deployed for security. Also, a total of 121 security guards of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation have been appointed to assist the Highway Safety Patrol.

24 hours helpline numbers

In case of vehicle breakdown or accidents, 24 hours helpline numbers 1800 233 2233 and 8181818155 are displayed at various places on the highway. There are independent control rooms at each interchange between Nagpur and Shirdi route on the expressway that is connected to the main control room. Main control room has been stationed at Savangi interchange in Aurangabad.

Road pumps, toilets, catering services

All facilities are monitored 24 hours a day from the control room. A total of 13 fuel pumps have been provided for refueling that includes 7 pumps between Nagpur to Shirdi and 6 pumps from Shirdi to Nagpur. Restrooms, hotels, puncture and minor repairs of vehicles have been provided at this places. Toilet facilities are also available at the toll stations.

Accidents due to over speeding

Over speeding has caused accidents at some places. Therefore, vehicle owners should ensure that the vehicle's engine, electrical wiring, tires are in good condition. Wrong overtaking and parking vehicles on the main road should be avoided. Maintaining a safe distance between two vehicles, using seat belts and driving consciously and carefully is a must while travelling on Samruddhi, said Salunke.