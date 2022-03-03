Zone 3 lags behind in garbage classification

Aurangabad, March 3:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) organised Swachhata Premier League between February 21 to 27 for 100 per cent classification of garbage in each zone. It has been found that Zone No. 3 is lagging far behind in garbage segregation. Zone No. 4 stands in the first position, zone no. 9 second and zone 6 in the third position. The city has achieved a garbage classification level of 57.2 per cent. Zone 6 has recorded 82 per cent garbage classification but zone three has achieved only 12 per cent segregation.

Around 1005 tons of wet garbage was classified, of which Zone 4 and 9 received ‘A’ grade. Zone 6 and 5 ‘B’ while 8,7,2 get ‘C’ and 1 and 3 get D grade.

Efforts are being taken to bring Aurangabad in the top 10 cities in the country in the Swacch Sarvekshan 2022 -23, for which the city needs 100 per cent segregation of the garbage.

Solid waste management chief Saurabh Joshi said if the segregation level is increased the further process becomes more easier and more work is done in less time. Garbage classification is an important aspect in making the city garbage-free.

AMC administrator said, the administrator is taking strenuous efforts in solid waste management but it is not possible without the cooperation of the residents. If the residents will segregate the garbage themselves, it will be possible to make the city garbage-free.