Zoo committee recommends providing relief to wildlife animals, birds during summer

The zoo advisory committee (ZAC) has held a meeting at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo on Monday afternoon.

The AMC deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi presided over the meeting attended by ZAC’s technical member and deputy commissioner Animal Husbandry Dr Pradip Zhod, assistant professor of veterinary college (Parbhani) Dr T A Shafi, veterinary officer Dr Niti Singh Chavan, advisor Dr B S Naikwade, acting director (zoo) Shaikh Shahed and livestock supervisor Sanjay Nandan.

The office-bearers and members had a discussion on implementation of Central Zoo Authority directives for the upkeep of the wildlife animals in the zoo; making necessary arrangements for the animals during the summer season like starting of water fall in birds section, start sprinklers in tigers section etc.

The ZAC also reviewed the pending development works in the zoo, providing facilities for the visitors, colouring the walls, installation of new enclosures, repairing the existing enclosures and repairing of the damaged steel mesh of the cages.