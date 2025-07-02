ZP-CEO inspects Kham River beautification project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ankit, on Wednesday, visited the areas of Pandharpur, Valdgaon, and Naigaon Gram Panchayats to inspect the work related to the rejuvenation and beautification of the Kham River and solid waste management. He took detailed information about the ongoing projects and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

At Naigaon, under the Jogeshwari Group Gram Panchayat, he inspected the current condition of the Kham River. Village Development Officers (VDOs) Swapnil Gharmode and Ramesh Argade, along with local residents, were present during this visit. The inspection of Kham River rejuvenation work in Pandharpur Gram Panchayat also took place.

Present during the inspection were Deputy CEO Anupama Nandanwankar, Deputy Engineer Mungikar, former Sarpanch of Pandharpur Akhtar Shaikh, Grampanchayat Officers Prakash Tupe and Eknath Kirtikar, Swachh Bharat Mission officer Wagh, representatives of EcoSattva Foundation – Vijay Sapkal, Gauri Mirase, Nikhil Khandelwal – and local residents.

Later, a review was conducted of the ongoing work within the jurisdiction of Wadadgaon Grampanchayat. Sarpanch Amar Dangar, former panchayat samiti member Maheboob, resident Ganesh Navale, and Grampanchayat Officer Pralhad Rindhe were present. Discussions were held with the concerned officers to understand local challenges. During the entire visit, Ankit appreciated the initiatives taken by the local self-government bodies in the areas of cleanliness, environmental protection, and water resource rejuvenation, and directed the officers to speed up the progress of these works.