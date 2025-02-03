ZP Elections in Limbo: Aspirants left waiting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

It's been three years since the tenure of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti councils ended, yet elections have not been announced. Frustrated party workers are quietly questioning, "Are we just here to lay mats?"

After the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, candidates were hopeful that the ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections would follow. However, even three months after the Assembly elections, there has been no movement from the Election Commission.

The Zilla Parishad, often referred to as the "Mini Mantralaya", has been without elected representatives for three years. This absence of leadership has led to a lack of accountability among officials, hindering rural development.

Previously, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad had 60 seats, but due to population growth, it was expected to increase to around 70 seats. However, after a draft reservation list was released, it was later canceled. Many expected the ZP elections to be held post the Assembly elections, but those discussions have now faded.

Disappointed candidates are now asking, "Your elections are over, but when will ours happen?"

Aspirants from the Ladsawangi ZP constituency have already begun preparations. Many have prayed for elections to be announced, but the ongoing legal battle over OBC reservations has added to their concerns. All eyes are now on February 25, when a decision on reservation-related cases is expected.