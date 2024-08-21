ZP Health Officer accused of cheating retired personnel for Rs 8 lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, one health officer of the Zilla Parishad has been accused of cheating a retired private employee for Rs 8 lakh, under the pretext of a job for his son in the health section. The name of the officer in Ganesh Sopan Patil (resident of Jamner, Jalgaon district).

Mahadu Gaware (56, Bharatnagar), who had retired from Bajaj Company, was searching for a job for his son a few years ago. Through Sanjay Patil from Sillod, he got acquainted with Ganesh Patil. Ganesh promised Mahadu that he could get his son Vijay a job in the health section and demanded Rs 8 lakh for it.

Trusting him, Mahadu handed over the money. However, after receiving the money, the officer started avoiding him. When Mahadu warned him of filing a complaint, Ganesh issued a Rs 8 lakh cheque, which later bounced. Even after this, Ganesh continued to give evasive answers and further threatened Mahadu by sending goons to his house with death threats.

Paid money by pawning wife's jewellery

At the time when Ganesh made the job promise, he was the superintendent of a government hospital in Erandol, Jalgaon district. Currently, he is a high-ranking officer in the health section at Chikhaldara. Mahadu had given him the money by pawning his wife's jewellery and withdrawing all his PF savings. However, neither did his son get the job nor did he get his money back. As a result, Mahadu lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station Police Inspector Mangesh Jagtap. PSI Shankar Dukre is investigating the case.