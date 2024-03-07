ZP honors Anganwadi workers, child marriage-free Panchayats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On International Women's Day, the Zilla Parishad's (ZP) women and child welfare department celebrated the achievements of women in the district.

The department honored 42 Anganwadi workers, 42 helpers, and 12 supervisors for their outstanding work in early childhood development programmes on Thursday. Notably, the sarpanchs from 20 gram panchayats free from child marriage were also recognized for their efforts in eradicating the practice.

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, who inaugurated the programme, highlighted the increasing role of women in leadership positions and emphasized the government's commitment to empowering women across various sectors. ZP CEO Vikas Meena emphasized the importance of women's safety and announced an initiative to train talented girls in the district to become pilots.