ZP school students to learn AI & robotics through STL-RoboEdge Program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) and Robotex Indian jointly launched RoboEdge at Zilla Parishad School of Kumbhephal, Shendra MIDC, on Wednesday.

RoboEdge is an AI Robotics Education Program to empower young students in rural areas of the State with advanced technology skills.

The Program has been built on the success of its Digital Equaliser and Improved Learning (DEIL) Edutech program, which currently benefits 300 government schools in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nandurbar and Silvassa.

Nanda Gaikwad, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony while Ganesh Dandage (officer, CSMC) was the guest of honour.

Director of Robotex India Payal Rajpal said"The best part of STL RoboEdge Program is that we are making it a part of the curriculum, not a co-curricular activity. This program has been designed following the directive of NEP 2020, ensuring students develop skills in digital literacy, cybersecurity, coding, AI and IoT, robotics, data science, and design thinking."

Group Chief Human Resource Officer of STL Anjali Byce said “We believe in the power of technology, and we want to empower the next generation with problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking. We are driving this change in government schools through our STEM, AI, and Robotics programs. We hope to give them a competitive edge for a dynamic and successful career ahead.”