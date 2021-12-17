ZP to give jobs to 60 on compassionate grounds

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

Around 179 heirs of employees who died while serving in Zilla Parishad (ZP) are waiting for jobs. The ZP administration decided to recruit 60 heirs on a compassionate basis till the end of December. They will be appointed on Class 3 and 4 posts.

One of the heirs of a deceased employee is taken into government service on compassionate grounds. As per the government resolution dated May 2020, 20 per cent of the posts will be filled on compassionate basis. At present, there are 600 posts of peon in various departments of the ZP. Of these, about 160 posts are vacant. About 20 per cent of the total Class 4 posts can be filled annually on a compassionate basis. There are 179 people in the waiting list in ZP. Out of these, 60 will be recruited according to the seniority in the list. The educational qualifications of the applicants will also be considered. In April, 26 people were appointed from the waiting list. Out of these, the educational qualifications of 15 employees are graduate, D.ed and D ted . They will be the first to be promoted from the rank of peon to junior clerk. After this, new people will be appointed to the vacant posts, said Shirish Bansode, deputy chief executive officer.

List of applicants from 14 years ago

ZP administration has published the list of compassionate appointments on its website. The first applicant in this list had applied for the job in 2007 with the ZP. One can apply for compassionate appointment only up to the age of 45 years. As a result, many are still on the waiting list despite their eligibility for the job. Sources said that some applicants refused to do the job.