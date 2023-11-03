ZP to start boating service in Mombatta Talao with private agency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the tourists as the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena has informed that the administration will soon introduce boating service in Mombatta Talao (situated in the Daulatabad Ghat) through an outsourcing agency.

It may be noted that the proposal of a boating service has been in the news for the past one decade. The past CEOs Abhijeet Chaudhary, Madhukar Raje Ardad, deputy CEO Vasant Solunke and others pursued the proposal with the state government. Later on, in 2015, the state approved the proposal and sanctioned an aid of Rs 1.25 crore. Of which, the administration spent Rs 62 lakh on developing a jetty for boats, ticket window, canteen, parking bay, lavatory facility and providing other tourist-centric facilities at the site. The administration had invited e-tender four times to introduce the boating facility, but there was no response from any agency. Later on, the fund was returned to the government as it was left unused.

The new CEO took up the issue and decided to develop the vicinity of Mombatta Talao (Tank). The ZP resubmitted the rural tourism project of valuing Rs 33 crore to give a push to rural tourism, providing basic amenities and development surroundings of tourist places in Daulatabad, Ellora, Mhaismal, Sulibhanjan and Khuldabad. Of which, the state government has approved the proposal of Rs 10 crore to develop Mombatta Talao near Daulatabad.

The ZP will be utilising the fund for the development of Mombatta Talao and its surroundings, introducing boating service in the water body, horse riding, etc. The aim of the administration is to give a push to rural tourism by using available natural resources in the district. The project will also financially empower grampanchayat as well. The tender process for boating service will be floated soon, said the CEO.