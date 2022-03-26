Four Chinese shuttlers penalised for illegal betting, tanking matches

Kuala Lumpur, March 26 The Badminton World Federation has penalised four Chinese shuttlers with probation for violating tournament rules.

The four men's doubles players, He Jiting, Tan Qiang, Li Junhui (now retired), and Liu Yuchen were found to have violated BWF rules on betting, wagering, and irregular match results for failing to put in best efforts to win a match at the Fuzhou China Open 2018, the world governing body of badminton said in a statement on Friday.

The hearing panel issued three-month bans from all badminton-related activities to each player, but the sentences were suspended for a probationary period of two years starting from January 25, 2022.

Should there be any repeat offences within the two-year probation period, the three-month bans will take effect, it said, adding each player was also required to forfeit their prize money from the Fuzhou China Open 2018, reports Xinhua.

As per the Judicial Procedures, the athletes had the right to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of the notice of the reasoned decision. However, no appeal was lodged.

For its part, the Chinese Badminton Association said in a statement that it respects the decision and would ensure the punishments are executed while implementing further internal punishments.

"In the future, the association will continue to strengthen the education and team management, and ensure that athletes cherish every opportunity to compete," it said.

