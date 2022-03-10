German Open Badminton: Kento Momota, Li Shifeng crash out

Mulheim (Germany) March 10 Two-time world champion Japan's Kento Momota and China's young talent Li Shifeng fell at the first hurdle losing to Kenta Nishimoto and Indonesian Jonatan Christie respectively in the men's singles of the BWF German Open here on Wednesday.

Li, who lost to Christie in a tough three-set competition in the Thomas Cup last year, was edged out by the sixth seed again 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in Mulheim while second seed Momota of Japan, who had won the title in Mulheim in 2019, was defeated by his compatriot Nishimoto 23-21, 21-9.

"It looks hard for me to catch up with Jonatan since my training was far from enough," said the 22-year-old Li, whose time since the World Championships last December has been spent mostly on recovery.

"I'm not fully recovered from an injury in my right foot. I was mentally prepared for the match, but not physically," he added.

Li's countryman Zhao Junpeng overwhelmed India's Subhankar Dey 21-15, 21-8 to advance to the round of 16.

In the women's singles, China's He Bingjiao beat Aya Ohori from Japan 22-20, 21-17. Her compatriot Han Yue came back from one set down to beat France's LeOnice Huet 20-22, 21-8, 21-7 to secure a spot in the next round, reports Xinhua.

All three Chinese pairs in the women's doubles were victorious. Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu outplayed Baek Ha-na and Lee Yu-rim of South Korea 21-16, 21-16. Du Yue and Li Wenmei swept German pair Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau 21-6, 21-9 in 32 minutes, and top-seeded Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan smashed Chloe Birch and Jessica Pugh of England 21-15, 21-9.

In the mixed doubles, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Huang Yaqiong and her new partner Ou Xuanyi overturned Danish pair Mathias Christen and Alexandra Boje 16-21, 21-16, 21-14. Olympic champions Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping defeated Mathias Thyrri and Amalie Magelund of Denmark 21-14, 21-18.

The two Chinese pairs will meet in the round of 16. In addition, He Jiting and Zhou Haodong grabbed the win over the French pair of William Villager and Fabien Delrue 21-15, 21-16 in a men's doubles match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor