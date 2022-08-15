GPBL 2022: Malnad Falcons register first win, Mysore Panthers pip KGF Wolves

Bengaluru, Aug 15 Malnad Falcons riding on their victory in the Trump match declared by their opponents and a win in the Super Match helped them defeat Bengaluru Lions 6-1 in their second Group B league tie to register their first win in the Grand Prix Badminton League at the Karnataka Badminton Association here on Monday.

On a day where most of the matches were stretched to the maximum, Mysore Panthers scored a narrow 5-4 victory over KGF Wolves.

Mysore Panthers had sealed the victory by the penultimate match itself after they had won all four matches including the trump match and were leading 5-0. The Wolves who chose the Super Match as their trump match won after a hard battle 28-26 to narrow the margin of defeat to a single point.

Tanya Hemant opened the account for the Panthers with a win over Rashmi Ganesh while the duo of BM Rahul and Chiranjeev Reddy made it 2-0 with an upset win over Prakash Raj and Suhas V. Rohith Mariswamy then garnered two points from his trump match against Rudra Shahi.

Tanya then teamed up with Kiran Kumar to win the mixed doubles and sealed the victory. The Wolves then won a face-saving victory in the Super Match which fetched them four points and helped them move to a joint-second place on the leaderboard.

Results:

Mysore Panthers bt KGF Wolves 5-4 (WS: Tanya Hemanth bt Rashmi Ganesh 15-5, 15-3; MD: B.M. Rahul/Chiranjeevi Reddy bt Prakash Raj/Suhas V 13-15, 15-10, 15-13; MS: Rohith Mariswamy (Trump) beat Rudra Shahi 15-13, 10-15, 15-9; MXD: Kiran Kumar G/Tanya Hiremath bt Hemanth M Gowda/Gloria Vinayakumar 15-8, 7-15, 15-10; SM: BM Rahul/Kiran Kumar/Rohith Mariswamy lost to Hemanth M Gowda/Prakash Raj/Suhas V 26-28. Player of the tie: Tanya Hiremath

Malnad Falcons bt Bengaluru Lions 6-1 (WS: Drithi Yateesh bt Janani Ananthkumar 15-14, 15-9; MD: Mithun Manjunath/Pruthvi K Roy bt Bhargav S/Nithin HV (Trump) 11-15, 15-13, 15-13; MS: Shamanth Rao Kidiyoor lost to Aditya Diwakar 15-10, 7-15, 14-15; MXD: Aravind Kongara/Drithi Yateesh lost to Sanjeeth S/Janani Ananthkumar 15-6, 14-15, 8-15; SM: Mithun Manjunath/Pruthvi Roy/Shamanth R Kidiyoor bt Bhargav S Nithin HV/Sanjeeth S 21-16. Player of the tie: Mithun Manjunath.

