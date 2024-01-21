India Open Super 750 Final: China's Shi Yu Qi Wins Men's Singles Title in New Delhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2024 04:44 PM2024-01-21T16:44:51+5:302024-01-21T16:49:10+5:30
China's Shi Yu Qi Won men's singles title on Sunday, January 21, at the India Open Super 750 final match. Qi registers a thrilling victory over Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu. The Chinese shuttler clinches the India Open 2024 men's singles title with a straight-set win 23-21, 21-17. He was struggling with his back and ankle, but the Chinese star has soldiered past all that to beat Lee Cheuk Yiu 23-21, 21-17.
China's Shi Yu Qi wins men's singles title at India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi. #BWFpic.twitter.com/ncRp6KlS0E— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2024
Earlier, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed the Mixed Doubles title, defeating World No. 5 duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 21-16, 21-16 in the final of Super 750 badminton tournament.
Shi Yu Qi last won the title in 2018, beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen in the final. This win helps him consolidate his Number two position in the world rankings. Up next, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min-Hyuk-Seo Seung-Jae.
