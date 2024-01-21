India Open Super 750 Final: China's Shi Yu Qi Wins Men's Singles Title in New Delhi

China's Shi Yu Qi Won men's singles title on Sunday, January 21, at the India Open Super 750 final match. Qi registers a thrilling victory over Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu. The Chinese shuttler clinches the India Open 2024 men's singles title with a straight-set win 23-21, 21-17. He was struggling with his back and ankle, but the Chinese star has soldiered past all that to beat Lee Cheuk Yiu 23-21, 21-17.

Earlier, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed the Mixed Doubles title, defeating World No. 5 duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 21-16, 21-16 in the final of Super 750 badminton tournament.

Shi Yu Qi last won the title in 2018, beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen in the final. This win helps him consolidate his Number two position in the world rankings. Up next, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min-Hyuk-Seo Seung-Jae.