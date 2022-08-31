Junior Badminton: Ankit, Rounak, Abhinav sweat to win; Saad earns main draw berth in women's singles

Pune, Aug 31 Ankit Malik played out a marathon encounter, while Rounak Chouhan and Abhinav Manglam were stretched to the limits before qualifying for the main draw of the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix 2022 here on Wednesday.

On a day when all 54 qualification slots were sealed - 32 in the singles (men and women) and 24 in doubles (8 each in men, women and mixed), the boy's singles witnessed tough competition.

The top draw of the day was Haryana-lad Ankit, who staged a comeback three-game win over Ishant Sehrawat 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 in a 54-minute intense battle, which incidentally was the longest of the day. Similarly, Rounak needed 44-minutes to dispose of Aditya Diwakar 15-21, 21-12, 22-20.

In another lengthy battle, Delhi's Abhinav Manglam put an end to A.R Rohan Kumar Anandas Raj Kumar 22-24, 21-15, 21-14 after spending 49 minutes on court.

Earlier, on Tuesday local-girl Saad Dharmadhikari was the cynosure of all eyes on the opening day by winning two rounds to become the only Puneite to advance into the main draw of the women's singles.

Saad, a District winner recently, began her day downing Sri Vyshnavi Sistla Venkata Sasha 21-11, 21-11 in a 22 minute encounter. Later, she returned to win a tough come-from-behind three-game win over Alisha Khan 9-21, 21-11, 21-9 in 34 minutes.

The day overall had Pune players exit early. Aarti Chougale bowed to Priyanka Pant 15-21, 17-21 in a 20 minute Round-1 Qualifying encounter. Ananya Gadgil also exit early, losing out to Deepshika Neredimelli 10-21, 14-21.

The main draw begins on Thursday.

