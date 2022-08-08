Lakshya Sen gets India's 20th gold medal after beating Ng Tze Yong in men's singles badminton

Birmingham, Aug 8 Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched India's 20th gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Malaysia's Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16 in the men's singles final on Monday.

In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

Earlier in the day, badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal in women's singles, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13.

