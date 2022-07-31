Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra for recent performances

New Delhi, July 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praise on Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and shuttler PV Sindhu for bringing laurels to the nation by winning medals at World Athletics Championships and Singapore Open 2022, respectively.

While addressing the nation during Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Friends, be it the classroom or the playground, today our youth, in every field, are making the country proud. This month, PV Sindhu has won her first title of the Singapore Open.

"Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship."

In July, Sindhu clinched her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category. Neeraj clinched a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. He ended the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the championships by recording a distance of 88.13 metres in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final.

The Prime Minister also hailed India's para-shuttlers and World Cadet Wrestling Championships gold winner Suraj.

The 4-Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament was held in Dublin, Ireland from July 11-17 this year. India had clinched 11 medals at the event, consisting of two gold, four silver and five bronze medals. And at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships held in Rome, Suraj became India's first U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling champion in 32 years.

"At the Ireland Para Badminton International as well, our players have boosted the glory of the country by winning 11 medals. Indian players also performed well in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Rome.

"Our athlete Suraj has done wonders in the Greco-Roman event. He has won the gold medal of wWrestling in this event after a long gap of 32 years. For the players, this entire month has been full of action. It is also a great honour for India to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. This tournament commenced on July 28 and I had the privilege of attending its opening ceremony.

"Commonwealth Games also began in the UK on the same day," said PM Modi.

"An Indian team, full of youthful enthusiasm, is representing the country there. I extend my best wishes to all the players and athletes on behalf of the countrymen. I am also happy that India is going to host the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup as well. This tournament will be held around October, which will enhance the enthusiasm of the daughters of the country towards sports."

