1 Finance appoints Animesh Hardia as Senior Vice President of Quantitative Research

Mumbai-based announces the appointment of Animesh Hardia as Senior Vice President of Quantitative Research.

An IIT alumnus, he brings over 10 years of experience utilising strong analytical, mathematical, and organisational abilities across multiple domains including supply chain management, sell-side research, and private securities buy-side valuation.

Prior to joining 1 Finance, Animesh Hardia was a Senior Quantitative Valuation Analyst at Franklin Templeton where he contributed to developing valuation frameworks based on industry best practices and implementing procedures for efficient monitoring of complex/private financial instruments, ensuring strict adherence to client-first principle. Priorly, he was at Evalueserve, focusing on refining methodologies to improve the quality of data insights and he designed programmatic solutions for monitoring crucial industry indicators, both of which were critical in preparing research reports and generating superior actionable insights for clients.

Animesh Hardia is in charge of optimising 1 Finance's quantitative platform, providing a holistic picture of the financial status of affluent middle class individuals through the leveraging of psychology, behavioural finance, and data science.

On the appointment Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, enthuses, "We are pleased to have Animesh onboard who will play an instrumental role in creating a hyper-personalised journey for 1 Finance users, using his skills and experience in quantitative analytics and research. Animesh immediately aligned to our vision of creating a qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory to all users of 1 Finance as we truly believe that the current ecosystem does nothing beyond selling products on the pretext of advisory."

Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President of Quantitative Research, 1 Finance expresses, "I am sincerely thrilled to join an organisation that has set out to solve a multi-decade-old problem that has restricted the financial growth of the affluent Indian middle class. Wealth creation opportunities should not be limited only to the uber-rich. The idea is to increase awareness to ditch reckless and negligent sales of financial products; and address the absence of well-informed and quality financial advice. I look forward to contributing to the team at 1 Finance and working together to create value for our users."

The strategic hiring of Animesh Hardia comes at a time when there is a widening income and wealth distribution gap in India. He will be responsible for enabling users to make incremental changes in their journey of attaining true financial independence. Animesh Hardia is experienced in working on international standards of client services and will be implementing the same for the Indian audience at 1 Finance.

1 Finance Private Limited is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances including but not limited to assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and insurance.

The Mumbai-based company is backed and mentored by marquee investor Marwadi Chandarana Group, established in the year 1995 and marking its prominence in the higher education sector with Marwadi University, in retail financial services by Marwadi Financial Services, and with algorithmic, and high frequency trading with Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL).

1 Finance is the first of its kind ecosystem offering financial planning and advisory solutions to the emerging affluent individuals of India.

