1 in 6 individuals struggle with infertility; IVF can turn motherhood dreams into reality

Health Presso

New Delhi [India], May 11: Mother's Day celebrates the invaluable role of mothers worldwide. While many women embrace motherhood, infertility makes it a distant dream for some. Globally, according to WHO data, approximately 1 in 6 individuals grapple with infertility, affecting both men and women [1]. However, in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments offer hope for those struggling to conceive.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, emphasizes the need for wider access to fertility care, saying, "The high proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure it's prioritized in health research and policy. This ensures safe, effective, and affordable ways to achieve parenthood are available for those who seek it."

In India, infertility impacts 10-20% of couples seeking children, according to an ICMR study [2]. However, IVF offers hope with a 35-40% success rate. This assisted reproductive technology enables external fertilization, increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy for those facing natural conception challenges.

Dr. Jyoti S Bali, Medical Director of Baby Soon Fertility and IVF Centre, speaks on the emotional impact of infertility and the role of IVF, stating, "Childlessness due to infertility deeply impacts the emotional and social well-being of individuals, especially women. Fortunately, advancements in IVF offer hope for childless women to achieve motherhood."

Dr. Bali elaborates on Baby Soon's approach, asserting, "We conduct infertility assessments and counselling to provide the best solutions and bring happiness to our patients' lives. Our centre claims a remarkable 60 per cent success rate through IVF, surpassing national averages. We take a personalized approach with tailored solutions for each patient, aiming to bring joy to families. We utilize assisted reproductive treatments (ART) for maximum success. With over 6,000 assisted conception cycles overseen worldwide, I employ a unique ART approach and address the emotional challenges associated with infertility."

Dr. Bali's extensive experience encompasses successfully handling numerous failed IVF cases, recurrent miscarriages, and complex infertility conditions. Her holistic approach covers a broad spectrum of infertility issues. Her contributions to the field are recognized by prestigious awards, including the Navshakti Award, the 8th National Women Excellence Award, the Pride of India Award for IVF Expertise, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's Appreciation Award, and the Economic Times Inspiring Gynaecologist of North India Award.

Dr. Bali's commitment extends beyond clinical care. Renowned for her expertise, she actively educates and empowers couples facing infertility challenges. Her dedication, combined with personalized treatment plans, has positioned Baby Soon Fertility & IVF Centre as a guiding light for couples aspiring to start their families, and for women to attain motherhood.

References:

1. https://www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2023-1-in-6-people-globally-affected-by-infertility

2. https://main.icmr.nic.in/sites/default/files/guidelines/Chapter.pdf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Health Presso.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor