10% of India’s Teachers are now on CENTA, the world’s largest community of Teachers

CENTA has crossed the 10 Lakh teacher mark in less than 4 years, with representation from 131 countries, making it the world’s largest platform for teachers.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29: Centre for Teacher Accreditation Private Limited recently launched its enhanced native application CENTA, to simplify access to learning resources for educators across the globe. The web format of the platform has crossed the 10 Lakh teacher mark in less than 4 years, with representation from 131 countries, making it the world’s largest platform for teachers. The platform has witnessed over 4 mn learning engagements in the past 12 months. The app is rapidly evolving with a new interactive Community being launched on 5th October 2023, in celebration of World Teachers’ Day. With these features, Teachers from across nations will be able to connect on common topics of interest, create groups, and collaborate towards transformative ideas that they can then take to the everyday classroom.

The free-of-cost platform will enable users to track their professional development progress in a granular manner. In addition to tracking progress through blockchain-enabled digital credentials and making suggestions through its recommendation engine, CENTA certifies teacher competencies as a registered Certification Trademark and is widely used by employers across the sector.

Now available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store, CENTA is already ranked in the Top 100 Education Apps on App Store, ahead of Upgrad and Ted Talks. The enhanced platform was launched at the Global Teachers’ Meet, held to promote dialogue on the crucial role of Teachers in shaping the economy. Dr. Carlos Vargas (International Task Force on Teachers, UNESCO) spoke about global mobility as an opportunity to address the problem of Teacher shortage, Mr. Subramaniam Ramadorai (Former CEO & MD, Tata Consultancy Services) initiated a discussion on the collaboration between nations & teachers to shape the economy and Usha Kakarla (Principal Secretary, School Education – Govt. of Tamil Nadu) spoke about the state’s initiatives including competency development & leadership training for teachers as well as school leaders.

Teachers investing in their learning and growth is at the core of CENTA’s existence. To this end, the Global Teachers’ Meet also saw teachers from across the globe recognized as “Learning Champions”: Eric Leo Asiamah from Ghana, Anukriti Kabra from India, Sima Ghosh Dastidar from Sultanate of Oman, Kiangwi Isaiah from Kenya, Shrishti Shakya from Nepal, Nivedita Yadav from India, MA. Guia G. Belarmino from the Philippines and Aamira Mobin from Saudi Arabia.

Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO at CENTA said,“CENTA aims to make teaching aspirational by creating career growth, earnings, and recognition, for competent teachers. 1 million teachers from across the world using this platform is a huge milestone, not only for us but for the teaching profession. The fact that employers including private schools, governments, and edtechs are actively supporting this gives a huge impetus to teaching careers.”

About CENTA:

Established in 2014, CENTA Pvt. Ltd. (Centre for Teacher Accreditation) is a Bangalore-based start-up that aims to empower individual teachers to enhance their career growth. With a mission to “make teaching aspirational”, CENTA has also received certification trademark status for the teaching community. CENTA has presence across 7000 locations nationally, operates in 70+ countries globally, and has over 1M teachers from 1,00,000+ schools as part of its online community.

Started by Ramya Venkataraman, CENTA’s offerings include the International Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad (TPO), an annual national competency assessment, Teaching Quotient (prelims to the International TPO, also used by several schools in recruiting teachers), and CENTA Micro-credentials (certifications of excellence for promotions, and prestigious career opportunities).

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor