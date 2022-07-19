11 items to not attract GST when sold loose, not pre-packed or pre-labeled

Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented on many food items in the country from July 18. In such cases, you will be charged GST on the cost of essential items like dal, rice, curd and lassi, branded and packaged food. Meanwhile, while sharing important information on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that if 11 items are exempted, no tax will be levied on them.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the finance minister while adding a list of 11 items clarified that if the items included in the list are purchased loose, unpacked or without labels, these items will be exempted from GST. These items include pulses, wheat, rye, oats, maize, rice, maida, semolina, gram flour, curd and lassi.

"The GST_Council has exempt from GST, all items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled. They will not attract any GST. The decision is of the GST Council and no one member. The process of decision making is given below in 14 tweets," she tweeted.

