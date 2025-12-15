12,000 Students from 15 Nations Celebrate Ryan Group's Golden Jubilee in Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Mumbai's Fine Arts Centre, came alive as the 21st Ryan International Children's Festival (RICF) kicked off, bringing together students from 15 countries and thousands from Ryan Group of Schools across the city. The week-long festival celebrates cultural exchange, creativity, and global friendship and this year, it holds special significance as the Ryan Group unveiled its commemorative 50 Years logo, marking the beginning of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The festival was inaugurated by Mr. Patrick Duffy, Consul General of Ireland, who declared the event open amid cheers from young participants followed by a vibrant performance, their colourful costumes symbolising unity and celebration. Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of the Ryan Group, shared her vision for the festival: "Festivals like this show that learning goes beyond books. By performing, creating, and connecting, children grow into confident, compassionate global citizens."

Now in its 21st edition, the festival is one of India's largest student cultural diplomacy platforms. Over the next week, participants will engage in international performances, collaborative workshops, students' engagement, and the much-anticipated Global Carnival a two-day celebration of creativity, culture, and outstanding performances.

"Today's learners grow up in a world where ideas, culture, and opportunity move seamlessly across borders. Geography matters far less than mindset," said Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan Group. "At Ryan, we give students a first-hand experience of the world they will grow into, preparing them to thrive in it."

For decades, the Ryan Group has combined academic excellence with values-driven, holistic learning.

Festival Performance Highlights

* Denmark: KAMLISKA - Gentle beings explore an unfamiliar world with childlike wonder, spreading joy, love, and connection.

* Poland: Vibrant regional dances from Krakow, Lublin, and Kaszuby reflect resilience, unity, and Polish heritage.

* Paraguay: Land of Art and Joy: Blends Guarani roots and Spanish heritage in dance-theatre celebrating nature, tradition, and joyful spirit.

* Latvia: Folk Dances: Expressive dances evoke stunning landscapes, resilience, and deep-rooted cultural pride.

* Estonia: Who We Are?: Captures growing up's joy, confusion, and adventure through curiosity, friendship, and self-discovery.

* Estonia: Roomupakad: Joy of Dance: UNESCO-recognized 90-year Estonian folk dance tradition woven into daily life.

* Germany: Kinder- und Jugendtanzensemble Neuenhagen: Authentic folklore dances in regional costumes, showcasing cultural charm and stories.

* Germany/Ukraine: Fun with Circus: Lively acrobatics, juggling, and teamwork celebrating creativity and joyful performance.

* Greece: R/ZA: Explores borders, exile, and belonging through poetic movement, rhythm, and voice.

About the Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's largest K-12 school networks, with over 150 schools across 18 states. Over the past 50 years, the Group has focused on academic rigor, values-based education, and global exposure through international programs, cultural immersion, and student leadership initiatives.

