12TH Biggest International Laboratory Exhibition to Be Held In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2: ASIA LABEX is the biggest & dedicated exhibition and Seminar on Laboratory, Scientific, Analytical, Research, Diagnostic & Biotechnology Instruments, Chemicals and Consumables is starting from 05 to 07 October 2023 at Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. The purpose of this show is to bring trade buyers & decision-makers from the various laboratory industries. The focus area and participants profile in the show are mainly analytical instrumentation, chromatography & spectroscopy, biotechnology, laboratory technology, life sciences, laboratory consumables & chemicals, molecular & clinical diagnostics, nanotechnology, testing & measuring, filtration and educational lab instrumentation, Laboratory Furniture and more.

The concurrent Seminar–LABOTICA, is the best platform to listen to and meet inspiring speakers and industry experts. The theme of the Seminar is “Science Meet Industry: Bridging the Gap Between Research and Application.” The Seminar will show the new, exhilarating and future developments in the sector and will be a wonderful opportunity for multi-disciplinary researchers from academia, the pharmaceutical industry, research institutions, CROs, and regulatory organizations to present their most updated research achievements and discuss many aspects of the New Generation Lab with emphasis on latest trends and innovations of Q.C. and R&D laboratories.

Date 05-06-07OCTOBER 2023

VENUE-HELIPAD EXHIBITION CENTRE,

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA.

Timing: – 10 A.M to 6 P.M

