12th Edition of Die Mould India set to take place from April 27-30, 2022

Organised by the Tool & Gauge Manufacturers Association of India (TAGMA India), India's most sought-after platform for the die mould industry is scheduled to take place from April 27 - 30, 2022 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

With the regular participation of leading brands who showcase their latest proven technologies and visitors like CEOs, Consultants, and Decision Makers; DMI is today known to be a one-stop shop for die mould professionals.

DM Sheregar, President of TAGMA India, said, "With the ongoing pandemic still posing challenges, Indian manufacturers are taking a variety of approaches to radically transform their businesses and find new ways to differentiate themselves. Companies are continually looking for technologies that can help them achieve accuracy and reduce cycle time. The 2022 edition of Die Mould India is going to highlight the latest development in the field of tooling as companies are gearing up to showcase smart manufacturing solutions, newer tool geometries, the latest CNC machines, and additive manufacturing solutions, integrated automation solutions, among others. With over 300+ exhibitors showcasing their technologies and solutions, we expect this edition to be a grand success."

The tooling industry plays a critical role in the manufacturing value chain by providing dies and moulds needed for mass production of various parts and thereby forms the backbone of industrial growth.

As per the latest Indian Tooling Report compiled by TAGMA India and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., the market size of the Indian tooling industry stands at ~INR 18,000 crore with more than half of the total demand attributed to the automotive and auto components sector.

Most major global auto manufacturing hubs have a strong domestic tooling industry with India being a notable exception, where a significant portion of tool demand is still met via imports. Looking at the prevailing positive sentiment of the industry after the challenging two years, the show, which will be held after a gap of four years, is likely to get a good response from various industry verticals.

D Shanmugasundaram, Vice President, TAGMA India said, "The die mould India exhibition is the only dedicated event for tool and die makers which makes it unique and attracts visitors from diverse industries. In this edition, we are inviting delegates from 50+ OEMs and the public sector, and 10+ user industry associations to explore business opportunities for tool makers. On behalf of TAGMA India, I invite industry professionals to visit the show and witness some of the latest developments in the industry"

India is seeing growing demand for tooling in the last few years. However, a significant number of tools are still imported. This is not a desirable scenario since it results in significant value addition happening outside the borders. Promoting indigenous manufacturing provides advantages such as employment creation; development of domestic machinery manufacturers; boost in R&D and reduction in supply chain inefficiencies and risks. Thus, having a strong tooling industry is a must for India to enhance its manufacturing industry.

At the upcoming Die Mould India show, the Indian tooling industry will showcase its capabilities and preparedness for growth opportunities. Exhibit range of the show includes Dies & Moulds, Press Tools, Mould base & standard parts of Dies & Moulds, Hot Runner System, Tool Steel, Heat Treatment, Texturizing, Gauges, Additive Manufacturing, CAD/CAM system related to Dies & Moulds, Die Spotting, Digitizing, Additive Manufacturing/ 3D Printing, Rapid Prototyping & Modeling, Machine Tools for Dies & Moulds, CNC Milling/Machining Centre, EDM, etc. Moulding machine/ Die Casting machine, Accessories for Machine Tools, Die/moulding polishing machines, Cutting Tools, Measuring Machines, materials, equipment, accessories & services covering Die & Mould industry.

TAGMA India established in 1990 serves as a forum for the Indian Tool Room & Die and Mould Industry whose activity involves design, sales or manufacture of dies for pressing, stamping, punching and forming; injection and compression moulds; die casting dies; patterns and pattern equipment; jigs and fixtures; standard tooling components; CAD/CAM; rapid prototyping; gauges; precision machining; special machines and related products.

Some of the important objectives of TAGMA are --

To promote training and the diffusion of knowledge relating to standards in the manufacture of Tools and Gauges to improve the standards or the connected trade therewith or with allied industries and to impart relevant and appropriate training to all those engaged in the manufacture of tools and gauges.

To promote and encourage improvements in tool room industries for greater efficiency.

To organize relevant seminars, workshops and exhibitions etc. to impart useful knowledge to the tool and gauge manufacturers.

To establish, run and maintain a library connected with the industry

To enhance the contribution of tool room industry to the growth and development of the Indian National Economy and to encourage members to be progressive.

To publish a directory of members with details of products manufactured and services offered

TAGMA over the years has been successful in achieving some of the objectives mentioned above, prominent amongst them are --

Diemould India International Exhibition is the most popular mould & die show in India showcasing the capabilities of the industry

Established Online library for members via Internet and Computer Based Training (CBT) modules at NTTF-TAGMA Library, Bangalore

Periodical surveys of the Tool Room industry

Delegations/Country Pavilion at the overseas exhibitions

Facilitators for Joint Venture by circulating Outsourcing enquiries

