14 Visionaries Honoured at the 14th NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], September 29: Fourteen exceptional innovators have been honoured with the prestigious 14th NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards. The Awards are given to innovators who work to break barriers for the disabled and create an inclusive society for past 13 years. These awards acknowledge efforts of individuals and organisations dedicated to fostering accessibility and inclusivity in India through their innovative designs and inclusive projects.

Complementing the endeavour of NCPEDP and Mphasis towards building an inclusive and sustainable future for persons with disability through the institution of Universal Design Awards, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, during his video address, said, "As India advances towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030, involving its entire 1.4 billion population is crucial for national development. In this journey from today's status as the fifth-largest economy, the participation of differently-abled individuals is equally vital in achieving our ultimate goal of success."

Arman Ali, the Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), articulated the mission behind these prestigious awards, stating, "In a world where one billion people need assistive products, but only one in ten have access, the Universal Design Awards 2023 remind us of our duty to bridge this gap. Access to assistive products is integral for inclusive development. Without them, people are often excluded, isolated, and locked into poverty. With this we advance India onto the global stage as a beacon of knowledge and expertise in accessibility.”

While giving away the Awards, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Government of India complimented the awardees for doing incredible work in promoting the accessibility and supporting the role of assistive technology for creating a conducive ecosystem for persons with disability.

Srikanth Karra, CHRO of Mphasis, commended the awardees, emphasizing, "The Universal Design Awards has achieved remarkable success in fulfilling its core mission, which is to celebrate innovators dedicated to advancing inclusive designs and deepening the understanding of accessibility and inclusive design principles. At Mphasis, we hold a steadfast belief that accessibility should serve as a foundational pillar in every project and endeavour. In partnership with NCPEDP, we are unwavering in our commitment to champion the cause of accessibility and lead the charge in fostering positive transformation to create a more inclusive and accessible world for all. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients of the 14th Universal Design Awards throughout India, whose dedication to promoting inclusivity and accessibility within our society is truly extraordinary.”

The awards are conferred in three categories: persons with disabilities, working professionals, and companies/organizations that have made an impact in accessibility and Universal Design in areas such as built environment, transport infrastructure, service provision, ICT, consumer products, mobility aids, assistive technology, and more, "The 14 awardees for this year's ceremony belong to eleven states across India, from Nagaland and Lakshadweep to Puducherry, underscoring the growing awareness and progress in the field of Universal Design and accessibility,” added Ali.

As the awards enter their 14th year, they serve as a beacon of hope for creating an inclusive world where barriers to accessibility cease to exist.

Expressing pride at the way NCPEDP has gone ahead with the task of recognizing and celebrating individuals and institutions through this Award, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of NCPEDP Board said, “The future is full of possibilities for Assistive Technologies and recognitions such as these shall bolster innovations confidence and drive to create more devices for inclusivity and access.”

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) is a cross-disability non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities, promoting their employment, increasing public awareness, and ensuring easy and convenient access to public places, products, services, and technologies.

Mphasis’ purpose is to be the “Driver in Driverless Car” for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis’Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach helps ‘shrink the core’ through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis’ core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients.

