15,000 Testers Await The World’s Biggest Virtual Software Testing Conference - TestFlix

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: TestFlix 2023, the most awaited gathering of Software Quality enthusiasts, is set to stream for the global testing community on September 23-24, 2023. This unique two-day free online event, hosted by The Test Tribe, promises to be filled with new industry insights and elevate the art of testing to new heights.

TestFlix, the brainchild of The Test Tribe, a tight-knit tester’s community, and an ed-tech powerhouse, is now in its fourth annual edition. TestFlix has gained a reputation for being the premier event in the software testing domain, and this year's conference is poised to exceed all expectations.

Renowned industry leaders in the fields of Software Testing, Quality Assurance, Automation, DevOps, Accessibility and more will grace the virtual stage to share their expertise. Confirmed speakers include Debra Ruh, a renowned voice in Accessibility Testing; Michael Palotas, an Early Selenium contributor; Kohsuke Kawaguchi, Creator of Jenkins, Jonathan Lipps, Appium Project Lead; Pooja Mistry, Developer Advocate at Postman; and numerous other experts from diverse testing verticals. A comprehensive list of speakers is available on the official TestFlix website.

The talks on AI are major attractions of this event. The Test Tribe reported interest of over 12000 software testers on their Generative AI course in the period of July to September, which has been growing close to 50% each month. TestFlix presents an opportunity to learn more on this topic free of cost.

"TestFlix is truly one-of-a-kind conference that was designed four years back to bring maximum Testing Professionals and Thought Leaders under one roof. Having hosted 300+ global Thought Leaders so far and with 40,000 sign ups across editions, TestFlix Conference continues to inspire thousands across the globe and help them stay on top of their game." remarked Mahesh Chikane, Founder & CEO, The Test Tribe.

TestFlix is backed by some giants in the industry with the likes of BrowserStack, Element34, UiPath, Avo Automation, Autify, Launchable, and many more.

Vanshikha Sharma, Events Lead at The Test Tribe, shared, "We have carefully curated a lineup of thought leaders of industry from 16+ countries to impart their knowledge on themes like Generative AI, Automation, API Testing and much more. This is a place for testers to learn and meet people from all across the world "

In addition to gaining knowledge from industry thought leaders, TestFlix attendees will have the opportunity to connect with their peers during networking sessions, access exclusive offers on testing courses provided by Thrive EdSchool, and stand a chance to win remarkable prizes. TestFlix 2023 is set to be a pinnacle event for software professionals.

Registration for TestFlix 2023 is open until September 22, 2023. Do not miss the chance to be part of the world's largest virtual testing conference. To secure your spot, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9v56fap.

TestFlix 2023, indeed looks like a groundbreaking event that is shaping the future of software testing.

The Test Tribe is a dynamic community that has evolved into a leading educational technology provider in the software testing arena. Committed to fostering knowledge-sharing and skill-building, The Test Tribe empowers professionals to excel in the world of software testing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor