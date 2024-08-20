SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: UK Investors Summit round table, organised by 193 countries consortium (193CC) media company and Professional & Corporate Membership organisation, based in London, supporting business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership, in the United Kingdom successfully concluded at the Home Room of House of Lords, UK Parliament on 19 July 2024. 193CC is a Collaborative Business Partner Platform Where Enterprises from various countries stand together for their international growth. Partner with us, become Partners of our Partners is the slogan of 193CC.

Lord Daniel Brennan, KC, member of the House of Lords was the Chief Guest of the Event. Imtiaz Hussain, Managing Director, & Head of Middle East Alexa Capital & Investment Banker was the Guest of Honour and Aashin U S, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor was the Program Director. 21 Projects Launched their Logos & Products in the UK Parliament which is Hosted by Jonathan Ian Waterman and Aashin U S. Imtiaz Hussain discussed Startup Investment schemes by government and capital regulations such as FCA licence, for the smooth fundraising for innovative projects.

Aashin U S, a serial entrepreneur and investor, began his journey in his early 20s by founding an Entrepreneurship Support Platform, and Program Director to Leading Indian Actor Late Mr Innocent, in Kochi, India. He later established an education project that trained 20,000+ professionals in health and safety, expanding his business across 28 Indian states through franchising. He founded the World Safety Forum, Global Safety Summit, and 193 Countries Consortium, partnering with global organizations like the UN Global Compact Network. Aashin has mentored over 1,200 entrepreneurs, organised the UK Investors Summit, and launched community campaigns on social media. His vision continues to empower entrepreneurs globally from London as the founder of 193CC.

God's Own Country, managed by the 193 Countries Consortium, revealed their Logo at the UK Investors Summit Round Table Meet. God's Own Country Celebrating the rich and diverse flavours of Indian culinary traditions, it offers an authentic dining experience and plans global expansion through franchising. God's Own Country the Tasty Tales of India, restaurant brand is opening franchises in 25 locations in London.

UK Investors Summit 2024, concluded with a proposal to raise and invest £120m in 30 Industries, such as Education, Real Estate, Food and Beverages, Automobiles, Retail Shops, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Import & Export, Tourism and Hospitality, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Fashion and Apparel, Legal Services, Fitness and Wellness, Environmental Services, Sports and Recreation, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Beauty Salons etc. The Investor Membership in the 193 Countries Consortium offers individual investors a unique opportunity to manage and grow their business portfolios strategically. By joining this exclusive network, members can access a global platform that ensures robust financial returns through carefully monitored ROI. The consortium provides tailored support, industry insights, and connections with international markets, empowering investors to make informed decisions and optimise their investments. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the Investor Membership not only enhances portfolio performance but also aligns investors with socially responsible initiatives, creating long-term value and impact in diverse sectors across the world.

The first Branch of God' Own Country restaurant chain opened in the Holloway, Central London on 15 Aug 2024, by Mayor Em Cllr Tom Aditya, Mr Aashin US, founder of 193CC and God's Own Country with Partners Reshmy VS, Subin Thomas and Culinary Director Ashraf Moideen. Ashraf said, God' Own Country will be serving authentic Malabar Kerala cuisines in the first stage and will be serving South Indian and North Indian, Chinese as well as Arabic cuisines in the upcoming outlets by the end of 2024. An upcoming project with Indo-British Fusion also will be coming under the umbrella of God's Own Country. Mr. Aashin US's Instagram followers and stakeholders attended the first Lunch served by God's Own Country at the Holloway Branch. Aashin expressed that to establish the God's Own Country India's Tasty Tales to 193 Countries by 2025 in the first stage main cities of USA, China, and Saudi Arabia such as New York, Dubai etc. Simultaneously franchises are invited from all the states of India as well.

193CC will be collaboratively launching 20 more brands at the Global Safety Summit, to be held at the Peers Dining Hall, House of Lords UK Parliament on 13 September 2024. Interested Brands can approach the 193CC Brand Strategist Mr. Parthasaradhy +447442598360.

For more information, please visit: https://193countriesconsortium.com/

