19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in June

New Delhi, Aug 21 The provisional payroll data of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released on Friday showed that 19.37 lakh new employees were added in June.

As many as 34,762 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme during the month, ensuring social security to more workers, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The data showed that out of the total 19.37 lakh employees added during the month, 9.58 lakh employees, amounting to around 49.5 per cent of the total registrations, belong to the younger age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members was 4.13 lakh in June.

Besides, a total of 87 transgender employees have also registered under the ESI scheme in June, which attests commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, the statement said.

The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme in India is a social security system designed to provide financial and medical benefits to employees in case of sickness, maternity, disablement, and death due to employment injury. It also offers medical care to insured persons and their families.

The scheme applies to factories and certain other establishments, including shops, hotels, and educational institutions, with a specified number of employees.

The high number of employees registered for ESI benefits also comes at a time when EPFO recorded a net addition of 21.89 lakh members in June this year, marking the highest ever increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018.

The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 13.46 per cent in net payroll additions in June compared to the same month of the previous year, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

A noticeable aspect of the EPFO data is also the dominance of the 18-25 age group.

EPFO added 6.39 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 60.22 per cent of the total new subscribers added in June. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 14.08 per cent compared to the previous month of May.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June 2025 is approximately 9.72 lakh, reflecting an increase of 11.41 per cent from the previous month and a growth of 12.15 per cent compared to June last year. This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

