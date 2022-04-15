1click Capital - A new financial crisis solution

It has been a long idle road for the majority of the SMEs and MSMEs sectors since the pandemic. The recovery does not seem to start just yet. The struggle to cover expenses such as power bills, rent, property, water taxes, and internet charges grew along with that of paying salaries to employees. An estimated 12.2 crore Indians lost their jobs during the lockdown in just the summer of 2020.

While more companies started collapsing one after the other during the same time, it became hard for banks to provide their loans without prior networks. The older and the mightier firms had no such fear. Thus to fill the credit gap in this vast industry a new venture paved its way. will solve this financial crunch when it comes to paying the employees. It's a multi-speciality fintech company that provides easy loans to both Employees and organizations.

Their premium services involve 1click Payroll where any Organization or Corporation can register and draw salaries for all their employees together. And, 1click Salary Advance where employees can draw advance salaries anytime. With no CIBIL, limited paperwork, flexible payment options, and faster process 1click capital seems to turn all hassles around.

"Our long journey in the financial sector gave birth to this idea", says Harit (CEO and Managing Director). Its vision is to be among the world's top fintech companies, with a valuation of around 1000 crores in under 3 years. They have tied up with over 400 corporates and around 3750 individuals whom we have seamlessly financed. Their registered offices are in Delhi and Gurugram with a head office in Mumbai.

