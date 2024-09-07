2024 Creative Economic Forum: Shaping India's Creative Industries for 2047

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: The 2nd edition of the Creative Economic Forum 2024, Season 2, saw an impressive turnout of panellists and guests. Hosted by Supriya Suri, Founder of the Creative Economic Forum and President of Cinedarbaar, the event took place at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

This year's forum revolved around the theme "Roadmap for Creative Industries for Vikshit Bharat 2047," focusing on the future business and market opportunities for India's creative sectors as the nation approaches its centenary of independence. Organized by Cinedarbaar, an international platform dedicated to the cultural and creative industries (CCI), the forum stands as a pioneering event that brings together leaders from various creative fields, including film, music, fashion, gaming, publishing, handicrafts, arts, and museums.

The event featured a distinguished lineup of high-profile panelists, including Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Alison Barrett, MBE, Director India, British Council; Hon'ble Justice Prathiba M. Singh, Delhi High Court; designer Anju Modi; Safir Anand; Kapish Mehra, Managing Director of Rupa Publications; Mugdha Sinha, IAS, Director General, Ministry of Tourism; Bizunesh Meseret, Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Jason K.M. Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica; Robert Maxian, Ambassador, Embassy of the Slovak Republic, New Delhi; Abhay Kumar, Deputy Director General, ICCR, among many other notable personalities.

Commenting on the event, Supriya Suri, Founder of the Creative Economic Forum and President of Cinedarbaar, remarked, "This extraordinary forum aimed to foster collaboration and dialogue among a diverse range of participants, including entrepreneurs, artists, legal experts, bureaucrats, government officials, ambassadors, and guild leaders. By uniting these cross-sectoral voices, the forum aspires to become the definitive voice of India's creative economy."

Aligned with the theme "Vikshit Bharat 2047," the forum featured various sessions addressing critical topics such as building intellectual property for creative industries, innovation in the creative economy, the impact of creative industries on tourism, and strategies for expanding to global markets, among others.

On the occasion there was also the launch of Creative Global Voice of India Awards.Creative Global Voice of India Awards celebrated the hard work and dedication of those who embody creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. These awards honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to the creative industries and inspire others through their work and dedication.The event concluded with a lavish dinner hosted by Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi, attended by the who's who of Delhi's cultural and creative circles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor