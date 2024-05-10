2nd Bharat Startup Awards 2024 Winners Announced by International Brand Equity

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 10: International Brand Equity 2nd Bharat Startup Awards 2024, the premier event celebrating the spirit of startups and entrepreneurship in India, is proud to announce its second edition of Bharat Startup Awards 2024 winners.

The 2nd Bharat Startup Awards 2024 are presented by Internationalbrandequity.com and powered by ibemedia.in as the exclusive media and event partner.

This year's event aims to showcase and honour outstanding startups that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and leadership across various sectors of the Indian economy. With a focus on fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Bharat Startup Awards provide a platform for Indian startups to gain recognition and propel their journey towards becoming market leaders.

2024 Bharat Startup Award Winners:

40 Under 40 Startup Leader of the Year 2024 - Saravana Kumar, Consumer Platform of the Year 2024 - CEchoes Technology Pvt Ltd., SAAS Startup of the Year 2024 - Zixflow Private Limited, Innovative Product Startup of The Year 2024 - Cure Mist by Arobel International Private Limited, Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2024 - Keshav Reddy, Equal Identity Private Limited, Technology Startup of the Year 2024 - Equal Identity Private Limited, 40 Under 40 Startup Leader of the Year 2024 - Dhanashree Mandhani, Gaming Startup of the Year 2024 - BeBetta, Professional Service Startup of the Year 2024, Business Consulting - Factise Consulting Private Limited, Technology Startup of the Year 2024 - Wahmi Softwares And Solutions Private Limited, Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 - Mohamed Ghowdhul Arifeen M, Wahmi Softwares And Solutions Private Limited, Green Energy Startup of the Year 2024 - Hedge5 Manufacturing Solutions Private Limited, 40 Under 40 Startup Leader of the Year 2024 - Srikanthravinutala, Healthtech Startup of the Year 2024 - Tech Clinic Connect, Innovator Of The Year 2024 - Dipak Patil, Technology Startup of the Year 2024, India - COREDGE.IO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, 40 Under 40 Startup Leader 2024, India - Arif Khan, COREDGE.IO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, Automotive Startup of the year 2024 - Mechanic pro, Most Young Startup of the Year 2024 - Swayamezon Smart-Wear Technologies, 40 Under 40 Startup Leader of the Year 2024 - Bharani Kumar Depuru, 40 Under 40 Marketing Leader 2024, India - Neha Garg, Max Life Insurance.

Event Highlights:

* Innovative Startup Showcases: Attendees have witnessed presentations from business and startup mentors, offering insights into their business models, technologies, and market strategies.

* Keynote Speeches: Influential leaders from the startup ecosystem and beyond have shared their expertise on entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and global business trends.

About International Brand Equity

International Brand Equity (IBE) is the leading independent arbiter on branding, brand market research, and business excellence. As a respected market research company, influential publisher, and organiser of prestigious awards and summits, we empower businesses to build strong, resonant brands that stand out in the competitive marketplace.

About IBEMedia.in

IBE Media and Events is the leading 360-degree marketing, PR agency and event management company in India, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad

