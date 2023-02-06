3 Techies Banter wins the Best Technology Podcast Award at the Indian Audio Summit & Awards

3 Techies Banter bags the 'Best Technology Podcast Award' at the Indian Audio Summit and Awards within a year of its launch.

Indian Audio Summit and Awards was an initiative to recognize and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio. Indian Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which are divided into 4 categories - Radio, Podcast, Technology and Audiobooks.

The announcement event witnessed the presence of celebs, podcasters and other content creators.

Sheetal Choksi collected the award on behalf of the 3 Techies Banter team at the ceremony took place at the Chillin' Kitchen and Bar, Andheri West.

Speaking on the win, Sheetal, Samiran and Nilesh said, "This year has indeed started on a good note for us. We are happy that our podcast which attempts to make conversations around technology non-jargonistic, fun and for everyone has been appreciated by our listeners and has put us amongst the top tech podcasts in the country.

We are really happy and grateful to our listeners for this honor. It feels awesome to be recognized by our peers, the audio community and all the people who have been with us on this journey. We look forward to more success in the coming years and to meet all of you out there!"

3 Techies Banter (#3TB) is a #funtech podcast launched in December 2021 by Samiran Ghosh, Nilesh Patankar and Sheetal Choksi who are also the creators of unblox. They launched the podcast with the objective of making tech conversational for all. They want to encourage healthy debate and encourage everyday people to voice their opinions on the future of tech. In the podcast, they marry tech with the economics and finance of tech to make conversations interesting and ultimately hope that 3 Techies Banter will become the Funtech source of choice for all.

Over their one-year journey, they have achieved many milestones which explain why they are on their way to becoming a tech podcast that listeners choose as their favourite.

The show has more than 20,000 listeners and reaching 10,000 downloads a month.

Some of their other achievements are:

- The show was trending on chartable within the first month of launch and continues to be featured on multiple trending lists like Amazon prime and Hungama- Unbloxing Trends 2022: Best episode of the week on Spotify- Top tech podcast on Wynk- Top English Podcast on Jio Saavn

The episodes they have aired so far are listed are available in the link below.

3techiesbanter.com

They are available on all major podcasting platforms. If you wish to connect with them, you can write to them at 3TB@unblox.com.

The three podcasters are also accomplished individuals in their own fields.

Samiran Ghosh: In a career spanning 27 years, Samiran has held leadership roles at McKinsey, Microsoft, IBM, Dun & Bradstreet and TCS. In addition, he is a recognized thought leader in the AI/Blockchain space, a TEDx speaker, on the editorial board of the first AI & Ethics Journal and a member of the Forbes Tech Council/World Economic Forum. He is currently a Senior Advisor/Board Member with several startups in the fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain space. He is a Fellow of the Digital Euro Association and Royal Society of Arts. He worked for a year on the world's largest identity program implemented in India - Aadhaar. Samiran has co-authored several books listed amongst the top 20 new fintech books to read in 2020.

Nilesh Patankar: For over two decades, Nilesh has been involved in every aspect of developing and releasing commercial software products. He was instrumental in launching new products like mobile POS - payPLUS and re-platforming projects for India's largest coalition loyalty network - PAYBACK.

In 2018, he started working on an idea that was meant to address the shortcomings of current blockchain protocols. 4 years of research and 11 international patents have provided us with the technological attributes that earlier blockchain ventures have lacked - scalability, speed, reliability, and simplicity of native biometric recognition. He has designed and built the Archethic public blockchain for mass adoption.

Sheetal Choksi: 25 years in the space of marketing, branding, retail and research and she has worked with some of the best brands in the country. She was responsible for the rebranding exercise of Shopper Stop and for launching two of the largest initiatives of the retail industry - Retail Employees Day and TRRAIN Retail Awards.

After 20 years of working with corporates and helping in setting up a nonprofit organisation, the entrepreneurial bug bit her.

Today, she is the founder of two companies, Unpac Research, a boutique research company which conducts a lot of research in the space of tech in addition to other categories like Finance, FMCG, Real Estate to mention a few and Word Hatter, a strategic content company.

