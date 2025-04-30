300 Entrepreneurs Attend “Vandan Utsav” to Honor Parents, Organized by Progress Alliance in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 30: In a heart-warming and historic celebration, over 300 Entrepreneurs gathered at the “Vandan Utsav” organized by Progress Alliance, the global non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and aiding small and medium-sized enterprises.

The grand ceremony took place at Heaven Party Plot in Surat, where families expressed their appreciation for their parents’ efforts and showed deep respect for their accomplishments. They acknowledged them as the fundamental pillars of their success.

The Vandan Utsav Was Not Merely An Occasion, But A Revolution

Created to thank and realize the irreplaceable contribution of one’s parents to their life, it was meant to repay the eternal indebtedness which can never be repaid by any son or daughter. More than 2,000 individuals from over 300 families attended the celebration.

As the organisers beautifully express, the sacrifices made by parents are often overlooked within families. Vandan Utsav was an excellent opportunity to change that, allowing participants to show their appreciation and reconnect with their heritage on a deeper level.

The event inspired a heartfelt realisation among participants and the Entrepreneurs that the divine truly manifests through the love and presence of one’s parents.

The specialised program witnessed children soaking in the heartfelt tears of joy shed by their parents, signifying enduring connections, addressing psychological voids, and rejuvenating familial unity.

Although the Progress Alliance diligently engages in various facets of an entrepreneur’s life, this program served as a touching reminder. While endeavouring to build business empires, we must never neglect the individuals who constitute our foundation.

“Real faith is not in rituals, but in kneeling at the feet of our parents,” an individual shared, beautifully capturing the evening’s deeply emotional essence.

Through the Vandan Utsav, Progress Alliance conveyed a powerful message about the importance of achieving one’s highest aspirations, with a particular emphasis on the reverence accorded to one’s parents as the ultimate goal and spiritual reward. The program gave the organization the opportunity to reassert its complete commitment not only to professional growth but also to the individual and cultural values that lead to the betterment of society at large.

