30,000+ People attended India's largest creator fest STANfest2024 uniting 200+ Leading gaming & lifestyle creators

New Delhi [India], November 27: STAN, one of India's leading creator community platform organised India's biggest creator meet event, STANfest 2024 on November 24th in Phoenix Palassio mall, bringing together India's top 200+ creators, 30,000+ attendees, gaming enthusiasts, and fans in a one-of-a-kind gaming and creator event.

The event witnessed top creators and their die-hard fans (Stans), concluding on a high note and making Lucknow the new star in the gaming industry. The STANfest witnessed a footfall of 30,000+ Fans and brought together top creators and gaming enthusiasts under one roof creating a sense of excitement. Among the key highlights was the participation of popular gaming and lifestyle creators and social media influencers, like Ashish Chanchalani, Fukra Insaan, Round2Hell, UK07 Rider, Mortal, Anurag Dwivedi, Mr Shayar, Chill Gamer, Achanak Bhayanak Gaming and many gaming influencers, and more.

At Stanfest, CEO Mr. Parth Chadha revealed that the platform has now empowered over 500,000 creators. He also highlighted that the app's early monetization features have enabled creators to collectively earn over $1 million in just the past six months. Stan is quickly establishing itself as a leading force in driving innovation and growth within the creator economy.

The event enabled the fans to meet their favourite creators, interact, capture moments and create unforgettable memories. It also offered Esports LAN tournaments, gaming awards, live music shows and other performances. The Cosplay section showcased award-winning artists bringing gaming characters to life. The crowd enjoyed a rousing live music performance bringing the night to a close.

"Engaging with such an enthusiastic and vibrant audience was an absolute thrill! I'm truly grateful for the warm welcome in Lucknow. I would like to thank the STAN team for making this experience unforgettable. Seeing all fans together is always an amazing experience. Looking forward to more moments like this!"says Ashish Chanchlani

Different arenas with interactive experiences were enabled during the fest including custom games in BGMI and Free Fire and other mini games and a club-style gaming experience were also available. The event was full of fun and excitement, with activities like meet-and-greet sessions and mini-games. Participants could win prizes worth Rs25 lakh, including big rewards like a Royal Enfield Bullet and a Mahindra Thar.

Speaking about the event, the Co-Founder and COO, Nauman Mulla said, " It was indeed a pleasure to receive so much love from Lucknow. We are elated to share that we have organised India's biggest creator meet up in India with 200 + creators that has never been seen before in India but we finally made it happen . STANfest is a major milestone for us, bringing together the brightest creators in a way that reflects the rapid growth of our community. This has been the largest yet, and we're excited to introduce new experiences that will set the tone for the future of gaming and content creation in India."

The gaming industry in India has seen an unprecedented growth and has become an important part of the country's entertainment landscape. With sustained growth in in-app purchases and ad revenue, the gaming market is expected to cross $9.2 billion by FY29, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, Lumikai's 'State of India Interactive Media and Gaming Research' said.The success of STANfest 2024 reflects the growing importance of gaming, becoming a medium of connection rather than mere entertainment. It also highlights the potential of the creator and influencer community and their huge fan followings.

