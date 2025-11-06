33% of Indians already using agentic AI, another 44% plan to adopt soon: Report

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Agentic AI systems capable of interpreting human intent, making decisions, and acting autonomously are rapidly gaining traction in India, with one in three consumers (33 per cent) already using such tools and another 44 per cent planning to adopt them within the next year, according to a new report by Adobe.

The report added that this uptake is notably ahead of the APAC average, where 28 per cent are currently using agentic AI and 38 per cent expect to in the year ahead.

The findings come from Adobe's recent survey of around 2,000 Indians, which tested AI usage and behaviours. The Adobe report, "From Assistants to Agents: The AI Evolution in India," found that as more consumers turn to AI, it's leading to structural shifts in how they shop, create, and travel.

While people in India are using AI assistants for routine tasks like summarising materials, the fastest emerging areas of use are replacing traditional search and seeking guidance on where to shop and what to buy. In India, 73 per cent already rely on AI to support shopping decisions, compared to 61 per cent across APAC. Additionally, 66 per cent prefer AI for product comparisons, and 61 per cent are comfortable letting AI complete approved purchaseseach figure is ahead of regional benchmarks.

Usage is climbing quickly across all generations, with Millennials showing the highest adoption of agentic AI at 36 per cent, while Gen Z and Gen X both stand at 28 per cent. Around 83 per cent of consumers have embraced AI assistants for personal tasks, underscoring their seamless integration into daily life. Meanwhile, 72 per cent use AI assistants at work, led by Millennials (82 per cent), followed by Gen Z (71 per cent), Gen X (68 per cent) and Baby Boomers (45 per cent).

"AI assistants are no longer just experimental toolsthey're becoming indispensable digital companions," said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

"India is moving fast from assistants that summarise and draft to AI agents that compare choices, surface the best deals, and complete approved bookings and purchases. As adoption grows, consumers want experiences that are proactive, intuitive and seamlessly integrated into daily lifeAI that not only assists but also acts, helping people make decisions with greater ease, confidence and personalisation," he added.

The report further added that consumers are expanding the ways they utilise AI assistants across various sectors and use cases. The use of AI assistants is steadily growing for online shopping (73 per cent), travel (92 per cent) and banking (49 per cent). Each of them is surpassing the APAC averages of 61 per cent, 84 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

Nearly half of respondents (49 per cent) have already turned to AI for financial tasks over the past yearusing it to learn complex concepts (48 per cent), track market trends (44 per cent) and even receive personalised advice (62 per cent of financial queries), demonstrating a strong appetite for intelligent, on-demand banking support.

In travel, adoption is even more pronounced: 92 per cent of users value AI for end-to-end trip planning (itinerary, budgeting and bookings), 91% appreciate when AI not only suggests but also books their travel, and 62 per cent welcome tailored destination recommendations based on their past behaviour, underscoring a clear shift toward hands-off, AI-driven journeys.

In March 2025, Adobe surveyed more than 2,000 Indians about their behaviours, perceptions and intentions towards AI-powered and automated tools. This study tracks the rapidly evolving landscape of AI adoption in India and provides insights into its implications for customer experiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor