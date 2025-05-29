3B Films Limited IPO Opens on May 30, 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: 3B Films Limited (3B Films, The Company) manufacturer high-quality plastic packaging films, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on 30th May, 2025, aiming to raise Rs 33.75 Crore through the offer of equity shares, to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The offer size is 67,50,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each with an Offer price of Rs 50 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Retail Category (Retail Individual Investors) - Not Less than 32,04,000 Equity Shares

* Other than Retail Category ( NII, QIB etc) - Not More than 32,04,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 3,42,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the Capital Expenditure, to fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The offer will be closed on 3rd June, 2025.

The Lead Manager to the Offer is Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited, The Registrar to the Offer is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Ashokbhai Dhanjibhai Babariya, Chairman & MD of 3B Films Limited expressed "As we take the next step in our journey with this public offering, our focus remains on strengthening 3B Films' position in the flexible packaging industry. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation through our core expertise in CPP and CPE films. With the planned installation of printing and lamination lines, we aim to provide comprehensive packaging solutions under one roof. This investment will help us move up the value chain, offering products that are closer to end-use requirements while ensuring quality, efficiency, and customization.

The funds raised through the IPO will support capital expenditure for this expansion in form of forward integration, to provide working capital to sustain our operational growth as well as for general corporate purpose. With an established facility in Vadodara location and a clear focus on recyclable and sustainable film solutions, we are aligned with evolving industry expectationsboth in terms of performance and environmental responsibility."

