3EA joined hands with Joshi Classes for revitalization and growth

Er. Kailash Joshi, a B.Tech graduate of IIT Kanpur and one of India's top math wizards, is the Founder of Joshi Classes. For over 25 years, Joshi Classes has been providing excellent instruction and a friendly atmosphere that encourages success at the highest level possible.

The main objectives of Joshi Classes are conceptual clarity and nurturing students' abilities in a loving environment. When asked to students what is unique in his pedagogy, they replied, "Joshi Sir is a unique teacher who uses creative and innovative methods to teach mathematics. He encourages students to solve mathematical problems through visual aids, helping them to better understand the concepts. Instead of just solving pre-existing problems, he encourages students to develop their own problems and think critically about how to solve them. This approach fosters a love for learning and helps students to gain a deeper understanding of the subject. Joshi Sir's unique teaching methods have made a lasting impact on his students, inspiring them to approach mathematics with curiosity and creativity."

3EA, a highly-regarded global management consulting firm, has joined forces with Joshi Classes to launch an Advanced Placement (AP) programme named AP Calculus. The main aim of the program is to provide high school students with the opportunity to take college-level courses and exams, and to prepare them for the rigors of college-level work. The program is designed to challenge students and help them develop the critical thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills necessary for success in college and beyond. The College Board administers the AP exam, often known as an advance placement exam, in particular areas. From high school onwards students applying in universities for undergraduate studies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, among other nations, can appear in Advance Placement admission exam. The AP exams are recognised by many prestigious institutions and colleges such as the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, John Hopkins University, Carnegie Mellon University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and Boston University.

The collaboration between 3EA and Joshi Classes will provide students with access to the expertise and resources of both organizations. 3EA's experience in management consulting will support the implementation and execution of the program, while Joshi Classes' 25 years of experience in providing high-quality education and a friendly learning environment will ensure that students receive the best possible instruction and support.

Dr Vibhor Misra, CEO of 3EA, stated that this course will be a great opportunity for students studying under different education boards in India, as they will be able to learn from Joshi's method, which will help them to have stress-free learning and enhance their mastery of various subjects. Er. Kailash Joshi's goal is to assist the following generation of learners by converting a demanding learning environment into one that encourages enjoyable learning. He believes that talent has no boundaries and may be found anywhere. He stated at a conference that in order for talent to thrive, it is necessary to recognize and develop one's skills.

Advance placement exams are often administered in the first or second week of May and they include a variety of topics, including English, history, mathematics, physics, and a number of foreign languages. Each test's content is based on a particular course that is generally provided at colleges, and it is intended to measure the knowledge and abilities that students should have by the end of the course. Depending on the subject, the test's format can change, although it typically includes both multiple-choice and free-response questions. A 5-point system is used to grade AP tests. A score of three or above will be regarded as passing the test. The majority of foreign universities accept AP exam scores greater than 4. Even more stringent universities will not accept credits unless you receive a 5 out of 5.

This partnership between 3EA and Joshi Classes is a significant step towards providing high school students with access to high-quality education and preparing them for the challenges of college-level work. With the support and resources of both organizations, students will have the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success in college and beyond.

