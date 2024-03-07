4th Edition of Pepsi presents FEF India Fashion Awards 2024 in partnership with WION reaches Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The stage is set for the highly anticipated 4th edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards (IFA) 2024 presented by Pepsi in partnership with WION, scheduled to take place on March 7th and 8th, at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

Known for celebrating creativity and innovation in the fashion industry, this two-day event promises to be unlike any other platform, with an impressive line-up of influential figures from various sectors set to attend.

Prominent figures attending the FEF India Fashion Awards include Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, Government of India; Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Vagish Pathak, Chairman of FEF India Fashion Awards; Shri Vinod Dugar the Co-Promoter of the RDB Group; Smt Maneka Gandhi, Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha; Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra; Smt Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Dr Darlie O. Koshy, esteemed educator and author; and Prof. Somesh Singh, Co-Founder of Craft Village.

FEF IFA will showcase a 'vision paper' outlining the future trajectory of the fashion industry.

During the inaugural day, a panel discussion will honor World Crafts Council's (WCC) contributions to sustainability, with distinguished panelists including Mr. Saad Hani al-Qaddumi, President of World Crafts Council AISBL (International); Mr. Aziz Murtazaev, President of WCC-Asia Pacific Region; and Dr. Kevin Murray, Vice President Advisor of World Crafts Council AISBL (International), alongside other notable figures.

Nominees in the line-up include well-known fashion personalities such as Anamika Khanna, Vaishali S, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna along with celebrated figures like Shantanu - Nikhil, Abu Jaani, Sandeep Khosla and Arpita Mehta among others.

The conclave will include an array of sessions and panel discussions centered around the theme of 'Fashion for Good' and its implications for the fashion industry.

Talking about the 4th edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards, Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF India Fashion Awards, said, "We are delighted to welcome such distinguished guests and speakers to the highly-anticipated fourth edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards. Their presence emphasizes the role of sustainability and innovation in shaping the future of Indian fashion. We are looking forward to engaging discussions and inspiring insights that will help propel the industry forward."

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd., Executive Vice President, Mona Jain, said, "Sustainable fashion isn't just a trend; it's a movement reshaping the way we approach style and consumption. The FEF India Fashion Awards are at the forefront of this movement, honoring designers and brands that prioritize ethical and eco-friendly practices. WION is proud to stand alongside an event that not only celebrates creativity but also promotes sustainability. Our collaboration with the FEF India Fashion Awards reflects our commitment to amplifying the voices of sustainable fashion with the theme 'Fashion For Good', we envisage to lead the change and inspire our audience to make conscious choices."

With over 30 award categories recognizing excellence across various facets of the fashion industry, the FEF India Fashion Awards remains committed to honoring and celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals who continue to elevate Indian fashion on the global stage.

Powered by Raj Niwas Silver Elaichi and Wild Stone Code, the 2-day gala will be co-powered by Mario Foods, Kuber Shoppe and Dromen & Co. Managed by Talent Factory, this fashion celebration is proudly backed by renowned sponsors, including Navnit Motors, Johnny Walker Refreshing Mixer (non-alcoholic), Lakme Salon, Mitsubishi, EbixCash, Epic, 1 Magnolia Lane, Alphabet, and Triper.

For more information about the FEF India Fashion Awards and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit www.fefindiafashionawards.org.

About the FEF India Fashion Awards:

FEF India Fashion Awards is Asia's prestigious platform that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of Indian fashion members to a global audience. The organization celebrates and honors fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to greater heights. FEF IFA endeavors to support Indian fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

