5 awesome ways to add more joy to your Diwali weekend

Diwali, the great Indian festival, the festival of lights, the festival of joy, is around the corner and people can be seen all geared up for celebration. On this festival day, courtyards are decorated with colourful rangoli, and lamps are lit, people dress in new clothes, eat delicacies, share gifts, light lamps, and as the sun sets, they burst crackers. From feasting to fireworks, the festival brings friends and families together in innumerable ways.

For many this year, Diwali is a four-day long weekend with enough time on their hands to tick the checkboxes on all Diwali traditions and still be left with hours to spare. But worry not, below we have compiled five best ways you can add more fervour to your festivities this Diwali weekend and make your celebrations more fun and memorable:

1. Styling sessions with Myntra

Can't decide what to wear to the Diwali Party, Live styling sessions by Myntra can inspire you to find the style that suits you best.

Myntra is a major Indian fashion e-commerce company headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The app has made styling so much easier during this festive season because of its live sessions. They also provide the link in the caption to the dresses shown in the session, for easy access.

2. Burn up the dance floor with Kafqa Academy

Put on your dancing shoes with the top dancers those are specialised for Kids Choreography between 22-23 October 2022. The best part is you can do it from the comfort of your home, and that too without paying a penny.

Launched in April 2021 by former Amazon Director Shariq Plasticwala, Kafqa Academy is an online performing arts academy based in Bengaluru. The academy recently announced its plans to provide free sessions with top dancers famous for Kids Choreography. Anybody can take these classes at their place just by downloading the Kafqa app, which is available on the Apple App store and Google Playstore. Famous dancers, Deepak Tulsyan and Tushar Shetty will teach the sessions with Kafqa.

If you love the classes and want to learn more, then Kafqa Academy is the place for you. The performing arts academy offers online classes in many art forms, both classical and modern dance and vocal arts like Bharatanatyam, Hip-hop, Bollywood, amongst others. The Academy enables students to learn from handpicked classical dance experts with over 15-20 years of experience, starting from almost 2 years for beginners course till Vidwath level (senior-most) at the comfort of their home.

3. Rangoli and DIY sessions with Pankhuri

What's Diwali without an exquisite rangoli? For those who want to create one that just beholds the eye, Rangoli DIY session with creators on Pankhuri is the go-to place this Diwali weekend.

Pankhuri is a platform where women can learn through live streams and micro-courses while networking in cohorts. Pankhuri facilitates an inclusive online community of women-only users, empowering them with knowledge on topics such as beauty, fashion, henna, nail art, and so on through live sessions led by experts in which women can learn and ask specific questions tailored to their needs.

Enjoy fun and easy DIY and rangoli sessions with creators on Pankhuri, who will also be available live, during the session to resolve your queries. Just download the Pankhuri app from the Apple App store or Google Playstore, and you are all set to create a rangoli you would be proud of for many Diwali's to come

4. Personalised Gifting with igp.com

Diwali is incomplete without gifts. If you haven't yet gotten your gifts sorted or forgotten that close cousin who lives in the US, then IGP.com can be your saviour this Diwali weekend, as the company offers same-day delivery in more than 400 cities in India and has the capability to deliver gifts to over 150+ countries across the world!

IGP.com is an online retailer of personalised, floral, gourmet and handmade gifting products. The company is renowned for its handcrafted and premium festive collections with gifts that can be personalised to suit every taste. This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with something personalised from igp.com and have fun browsing through their vast catalogue that is complete with all Diwali essentials and gifts handcrafted by artisans from Rajasthan

The largest multi-category gifting portal in India is available on the Appstore and Playstore. It provides one of the best-curated collections of personalised merchandise and gifts, suitable for every occasion. With their help, get gifts delivered to your loved ones in a day along with your lovely wishes easily.

5. Enjoy childhood games with Eloelo

Everyone has had fun playing games such as Tambola, Tol Mol Ke Bol, Dumbcharades, Antakshari, Chidiya udd in their childhood. What if we tell you that you can play these games and more with hundreds of others and that too live? Sounds exciting? Right! So go ahead and download the Eloelo app. Bangalore-based Eloelo is a creator-led social gaming & live-streaming platform that was launched in 2020 by Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Dubey. Eloelo combines Live streaming with Social games that are very local to India. All the live sessions on the app are in local Indian languages, and creators host from the comfort of their homes, recreating a TV-like experience digitally for their fans & followers.

During this festive season, you can spend your spare time indoors and enjoy a series of Indian games with the help of live streamers on Eloelo.

