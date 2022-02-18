5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention based on the Theme of Mental Harmony to be Inaugurated by Hon'ble Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu

The Center for Inner Resources Development (CIRD) North America is hosting the highly anticipated 5th Global Bhagavad Gita Convention (GBGC) live on its YouTube Global Gita channel from February 19 to 21, 2022.

GBGC 2022 will be inaugurated by the Honourable Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, in the presence of the Founder of the global Centres for Inner Resources Development, Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, a renowned and enlightened Master, committed to helping leaders and people live lives of Peace, Service, and Righteousness.

The event will be also addressed by a special guest of honour, Honourable Justice Indira Banerjee, Supreme Court of India. Viewers can start watching this event from 6 PM IST on February 19th 2022 at .

The GBGC event, which is an eagerly awaited annual knowledge celebration, is open to all, and is being offered free of charge to all people across the globe. The deliberations of the Global Bhagavad Gita Convention are conducted in English. The annual Convention is a sought-after event among anglophone seekers from across the globe, eager to deepen the depths of their spiritual quest, and to understand further the benefits of a regulated mind. Further details of the Convention and the steps by which one may register and watch the free, three-day event, are available on the convention website,

This year's emphasis is on the theme of Mental Harmony. The organizers have consciously decided that the audience for the 5th edition of the GBGC 2022 should include large numbers of young adults aged 18 to 40 years. Young adults and youth, whether in schools, colleges or working professionals, have been most acutely impacted by the travails related to the pandemic, and need to plumb into their own 'Inner Resources' to tide over current and future challenges. In their outreach among the youth, the organizers are being assisted by a battery of over 100 Global Youth Ambassadors, representing thirty different geographies across the world.

The Global Bhagavad Gita Convention 2022 - the last edition of which was also held online due to the pandemic - provides leaders, professionals, teachers, students, and householders from around the world, an exceptional and rare opportunity to launch their lives on a wholesome and sublime trajectory. They will be provided rich and uplifting insights, through the inspiring teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, on how to tap into their own minds, to quieten it, and thereby acquire inner freedom and fearlessness.

Volunteers of the CIRD, North America, will be assisted by those affiliated with the Society for Inner Resources Development, Malaysia, and CIRDs in Delhi and Jamshedpur to ensure that details of the event are communicated widely.

The Bhagavad Gita is not a religious gospel, as some people generally take it to be. It comprises 700 verses of the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata, which consists of 125,000 Sanskrit verses re-counting the decline and the fall of the Kuru dynasty, which ruled ancient India for long years. The Bhagavad Gita is a conversation - between Sri Krishna, the Divine King of Dwarka, and his devoted friend and able, intrepid warrior, Arjuna - that took place on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, as the great Mahabharata war was about to commence. The 700 verses, structured into eighteen chapters, provide lucid insights and perspectives spoken directly by Sri Krishna to a despondent Arjuna who was unwilling to fight a war just because he saw his relatives among the adversarial side.

Spiritual Masters, and a number of young seekers and spiritual practitioners will offer an array of insights and practical wisdom during the three-day GBGC 2022 event. The sessions are bound to instill clarity and a deep commitment within all those in attendance at the event, to boldly embark on a life-transforming spiritual journey, that prevents the uncertainties of the outside, objective world to impact one's mental harmony and well-being.

For further information, please visit .

