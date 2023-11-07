6 Strategies to Build Wealth with Mutual Funds

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Mutual funds are a popular method for wealth creation in financial investing. By combining multiple schemes, investors can access a professionally managed and diversified portfolio. Here, we aim to guide readers through the mutual fund wealth creation path by introducing six strategies to achieve your financial goals.

Understanding mutual funds

Mutual funds are financial instruments that pool various individuals' money into assets like shares and bonds. These portfolios are professionally managed by fund managers who invest in securities aligned with investors' objectives. Mutual funds offer benefits such as diversification, low minimum investment requirements, liquidity, cost reduction, regulated systems, and tax benefits. The following are the six strategies for easing the ways for mutual fund wealth creation.

Strategy 1: Diversification

Diversification is a risk management strategy of investing in various forms of securities within a portfolio. Diversification spreads risks beyond individual investments, offering the potential for better long-term results. You can consider investing in Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund to add diversification to your portfolio.

While diversification may lessen the risk and volatility of asset price fluctuations, it is crucial to note that risk cannot be eliminated. Striking an ideal balance between risk and return is key to a stable long term investing strategy.

Strategy 2: Regular investments (SIPs)

When it comes to mutual funds, SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) have become a popular option for Indian investors. They involve making equal monthly payments until an agreed-upon sum is reached. This approach encourages prudent investing despite market changes.

Strategy 3: Long-term investment

Long-term investment is a crucial strategy for mutual funds, as it increases the potential gain and return rate over time. Historical market data shows an increasing trend in equities over prolonged periods. This makes long-term investments a crucial tool for wealth creation.

The significance of long-term mutual fund investments is shown by the industry's expanding AUM (Assets Under Management) and positive net inflows into equity schemes surpassing Rs46 lakh crore, as per AMFI. The industry's expansion and strong net inflows into equity schemes demonstrate the potential for considerable growth.

Strategy 4: Balanced portfolio

A balanced portfolio aims to balance risks and achieve desired returns. It diversifies assets into different classes based on an investor's risk tolerance and objectives. Common asset classes include equity, bonds, and cash-equivalent securities. Equity usually offers relatively better return potential, while fixed income provides relative stability. Cash equivalents offer limited growth options and can help soften downside risk due to market shocks.

Mutual funds offer different options for different risk appetites. This allows investors to select mutual funds with compatible risks and returns. Professional management of these funds includes portfolio allocation and rebalancing.

Strategy 5: Reinvestment

Reinvesting involves using income from investments in mutual funds and is crucial for long-term wealth creation. This method uses compound interest and has the potential to increase an investor's total holdings. The compounding effect becomes stronger over time as dividends from securities or interest income from debt securities continue to enhance the investment.

Strategy 6: Regular portfolio review

Portfolio reviews and rebalancing are crucial for maintaining risk levels and optimizing performance. This is especially important for mutual funds, given their diversified nature.

To review your portfolio, consider the following reviewing techniques:

* Frequent observation

* Evaluating asset allocation

* Checking fund performance

* Considering tax implications

* Selecting a systematic rebalancing approach

For risk management, diversification across businesses, regions, and asset types is essential. Regular assessments can help realign portfolios with long-term objectives and risk tolerance. On the other hand, rebalancing can help identify funds that are underperforming or overperforming. This allows for adjustments to capitalize on growth opportunities or reduce losses.

By adhering to these principles, investors can harness the full potential of mutual funds for long-term financial success. However, before making any investment decisions, it is recommended that you do your research and consult a financial advisor. All investments are subject to market risks, but consulting a financial advisor can help make the right choice and minimize losses. You can effortlessly start your investment journey with the help of Bajaj Finserv AMC today! Choose your preferred scheme by visiting our investor portal and start your investment journey with ease.

