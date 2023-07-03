6 students to set about on their international academic journey with Global Citizen Scholarship

PNN

Delhi NCR [India], July 3: As many as 6 students from India and 5 from other South Asian countries have been chosen for the 16th edition of the Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), a flagship programme by Global International Indian School (GIIS), that funds two years of education in Singapore for high-school students.

The students were hand-picked from an expansive pool of 14,000 students, who had shown their interest in this prestigious scholarship. Besides the evaluation of the students' past academic records, they were put through a rigorous entrance examination and a few rounds of interviews before being finalized.

The selected students will spend the next two years at the GIIS SMART Campus Singapore, a world-class academic premises known for its cutting-edge technology, innovationdriven pedagogy, and a team of highly skillful & adept teaching staff. The scholarship allows students to choose between the CBSE or IBDP curricula for the high school years. The selected students will be provided with lodging and boarding, alongside a monthly stipend, and will have to pay zero tuition fees. The total expense will amount to S$90,000 per student, which will be completely funded by the GCS programme.

Post-completion of the course, students will be counselled about choosing their subsequent academic journey with leading international universities.

Prior to flying to Singapore, the students have been felicitated at a hotel at Aerocity, Gurgaon by the Global Schools Foundation (GSF), of which GIIS is a part.

Addressing the students and their parents, Ashish Tibdewal, Country Director, Global Schools Foundation, India said "I would like to congratulate the students and their parents for being part of the prestigious Global Citizen Scholarship. I am sure that studying at our state-of-the-art Singapore SMART Campus will be a life-changing experience that unlocks new opportunities for their academic and personal growth."

Further commenting on the programme, Tibdewal said "The GCS programme has been conceptualised to give meritorious students access to rich international exposure. With the programme, we wish to nurture future citizens of the world. We understand the importance of the 11th & 12th grades, as it's an important gateway to success in higher education. Hence we want to provide them with the best possible academic expertise and resources that will be the right launchpad for their dream careers.

"Since its inception, GSF has been committed to excellence. We are a pioneer in the adoption of futuristic technologies. We want to leave no stone unturned in imparting high-quality knowledge, strengthening disciplines, sharpening decision-making skills, and building overall confidence in our student fraternity. Our students show academic proficiency and excel in life skills which ensures success in future." Quoted Pramod Tripathi, Director of Academic Quality Assurance, Global Schools Foundation, Singapore.

"We are very grateful to Global Indian International School for starting such a generous initiative to help students get top-notch international education. My daughter had prepared hard for the scholarship and I am really glad that finally she has been successful in her endeavor. I hope she will make the best use of those 2 valuable years at the GIIS SMART Campus Singapore and not just enrich her academic skills but also become a more evolved human being." Said Hasmukh Kishormal Shah, father of Ms. Sunehri Hasmukh Shah from Mumbai.

In the past, Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) alumni have received admission in graduate courses in a host of reputed global universities including National University of Singapore, Imperial College London, University College London (UCL), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of British Columbia, Singapore Management University, University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and more.

