6th Pancham Dham Yatra begins in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Siem Reap [Cambodia], May 31: Pancham Dham Trust begins the 6th Pancham Dham Yatra. The 5-day long journey begins today on May 29, 2023 and will be concluding on June 2, 2023. The commencement of the Yatra started with the Press Conference. The Press Conference gave a brief of the important dates and traditions that will be part of 6th Pancham Dham Yatra.

The Pancham Dham initiative came into existence on the 1st of June 2018 and today is in its 6th year. Pancham Dham Yatra has become the epitome of spiritual dialogues and cultural relations between India and Cambodia. Today, Pancham Dham Trust is reviving the glory of Sanatana Dharma by paving the way for starting a dialogue between the Hindu and Buddha religions in Cambodia while also bringing the South East Asian countries together.

With the Pancham Dham Yatra, the Pancham Dham Trust envisions to build a social, culture and spiritual relationship with Cambodia & Bharat. It aims to promote Trades & Financial bonding between India & South-East Asian Countries. This will pave way in establishing a window for Cultural ties as well as social dialogues between 52 countries based on Indian Ocean countries. The Trust will be constructing a Shiv Mandir at Siem Reap to establish Pancham Dham at an estimated cost INR 200CR. Apart for this, the vision is to establish Sanatan Dhyan Kendra at 52 Coastal Countries and other Sanatan based countries.

The event saw people joining from people from all religions and faith, Cambodian diaspora, Indian Consulate in Cambodia, Spiritual leaders from India and Cambodia, Budhists monks, Bureaucrats, Diplomats and etc. The attendees witnessed a scintillating performance of Khmer Art and Music; Traditional Apsara dance (Khmer dance) and Khmer music.

This year more than 200 plus devotes are visiting from all over the world to be a part of the religious event. The holy event will begin with a Havan on the occasion of 6th Foundation Anniversary of Pancham Dham. 500 Buddhist Monks will be blessing with their presence in this Yagna. Post the Yagna, children of 10 schools of Cambodia would be facilitated with books and food.

The spiritual event is Knowledge sharing & discussion on Sanatan Sanskriti and contribution of Buddhism. Today, Pancham Dham has become one of the biggest cultural events in South East Asia. The congregation of the Asian Diaspora at the event in Siem Reap, Cambodia, has become the future destination of every "Sanatana Dharma" follower in the world.

Pancham Dham Trust to work on:

- People to spread awareness to promote the "Spiritual Journey"

- Constructing Hindu Temple at Kulen mountains (Mahnendra Parvat older name)

- Spreading Religious Harmony, Cultural Exchange, Peace, Cultural Heritage,

- Tourism for Cambodia

- Economic boost for the country

- Pancham Dham Nyas is committed for spiritual yatra to Cambodia at its foundation day every year.

- To establish tathagata Buddh at Vedic temples in India and to pray with Vedic traditions.

- Dhyan Kendra and Institutes are being established in South-East Asian Countries (initially at Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, First Phase)

"The tone for the future of Sanatana Dharma seems to be forming with the followers from all across the globe. Pancham Dham Yatra, the historic event in Cambodia has been at the forefront of various cultural activities. It has been a leading force in uniting the East Asian nations through the Fifth Dham initiative by fostering the thought process viz. Sanatana Dharma. The Pancham Dham has gradually become the biggest pilgrimage center in East Asian countries. With the developments, Cambodia is also witnessing a massive surge in tourism and a boost in the economy," quoted Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founding Member and the Torchbearer of the Pancham Dham movement.

"With the Pancham Dham Trust taking the lead in setting up what would become the biggest pilgrimage centre in the East Asian countries, Cambodia's name will once again be etched in History for having the second largest Hindu temple after the Angkor Wat. History will not say who built the temple but will praise the efforts of every global citizen who will be inking their mark in the Sanatana Dharma movement," added, the Visionary Leader from RSS, Indresh Kumar.

Veteran RSS leader, Indresh Kumar with his never-ending support, has been vocal about the Pancham Dham initiative. He has been a guiding light for the initiative taken by Pancham Dham and has decided to actively participate in the development of the 5th Dham.

The Trust with the guidance and support of Nvr Suresh, responsible for helping in designing and crafting of Shiva Murti, along with, Mahendra Joshi, Trustee, who is spearheading and helping in responsibilities of daily prayers, Pran-Prathistha and establishment of the Murti. Furthermore, Roza Lim along with Yeth Koekanha, will be representing the trust in Cambodia to spread its wings under their guidance.

