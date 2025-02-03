7th Edition of Manipal Marathon 2025 Set to Celebrate Fitness, Inclusion, and Innovation

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is set to host the 7th edition of the Manipal Marathon, one of India's largest student-organized marathons. Scheduled for 9th February 2025, this year's marathon embraces the theme "Innovation in Motion: Embracing Technology for Health and Fitness," highlighting the role of modern advancements in promoting wellness and physical fitness.

This edition of the Manipal Marathon is expected to witness over 20,000 runners, including participants from over 100 international athletes from the USA, France, Germany, England, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Namibia, Japan, Uganda, Malawi, Congo, Ghana, Sudan, Abu Dhabi UAE and Australia. A significant highlight of the Manipal Marathon 2025 is its strong focus on inclusivity. Over 300 visually impaired participants from the Samarthanam Trust and more than 200 physically challenged individuals from across Karnataka will take part in the race, showcasing their resilience and dedication to fitness.

Race Categories and Special Features:

* Full Marathon (42 km)

* Half Marathon (21 km)

* Timed Runs (10 km & 5 km)

* Fun Run (3 km)

* Global Virtual 5K Run - allowing runners from across the world to participate remotely

The marathon includes a variety of race categories to cater to runners of all levels. The Full Marathon (42.195 km) is designed for professional and experienced runners, while the Half Marathon (21.098 km) is perfect for semi-professional and endurance athletes. The Timed 10K and 5K Runs cater to amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts, and the 3K Fun Run, which offers free on-spot registration, allows beginners and families to enjoy the event in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.

A groundbreaking addition to this year's event is the "Manipal Global Virtual 5K Run," a unique initiative that allows runners from all over the world to participate remotely. This feature ensures that the spirit of the Manipal Marathon extends beyond geographical boundaries, making it an inclusive and global fitness movement. Participants in the virtual run will receive e-certificates, digital bibs, and exclusive Manipal Marathon merchandise, creating a shared sense of community and purpose.

Beyond the race, the marathon promises an exhilarating post-run celebration with a grand carnival at Greens Manipal from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM. This vibrant gathering will feature live performances, cultural showcases, fitness activities, and food stalls, ensuring an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, expressed his pride in the event's growth, stating, "Each year, the Manipal Marathon continues to break new ground, bringing together thousands of runners in a celebration of athleticism, inclusivity, and perseverance. I am thrilled to see how this event has evolved into a platform that not only promotes fitness but also fosters a strong sense of community. I urge everyone to participate, embrace the experience, and take this as an opportunity to embark on a journey toward a healthier lifestyle."

With its focus on the intersection of technology and fitness, the theme of Manipal Marathon 2025 - "Innovation in Motion" - emphasizes the transformative impact of advancements such as wearable fitness trackers, virtual race experiences, AI-driven training plans, and real-time performance tracking. These innovations will be showcased at the event, allowing runners to engage with the latest trends in health and wellness. Participants can expect cutting-edge race timing systems, AI-powered fitness analytics, live race tracking applications, and Virtual Reality (VR) booths at the BIB Expo, offering immersive simulations of marathon experiences.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the marathon, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The Manipal Marathon is not just a race; it is a movement that unites people through the shared pursuit of health, fitness, and social responsibility. This year, with our theme 'Innovation in Motion,' we are embracing the role of technology in transforming the fitness landscape. The addition of the Manipal Global Virtual 5K Run expands our reach, enabling runners from around the world to join this remarkable initiative. We look forward to an event that celebrates resilience, determination, and community spirit."

Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, highlighted the broader impact of the event, saying, "The Manipal Marathon has become a symbol of inclusivity and empowerment. As a student-led initiative, it encourages holistic development, fostering not only physical fitness but also a strong sense of social responsibility. This year, our focus on innovation in health and fitness underscores our commitment to promoting a technology-driven approach to well-being. We encourage everyone, whether in Manipal or participating virtually, to be a part of this transformative experience."

The BIB Expo, scheduled for 7th and 8th February 2025, will serve as a key pre-event highlight, providing participants with race kits, interactive fitness workshops, and the opportunity to explore emerging innovations in the fitness industry. All registered runners can pick up their T-shirts and kits at the expo, while 3K runners will receive their T-shirts on marathon day, the morning of February 9th.

The event is proudly supported by ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, Unext, and Bank of Baroda (Credit Card Division), reinforcing the significance of sports in community building and well-being.

With an internationally certified race route (IAAF AIMS Certified), a substantial prize pool of more than Rs. 25 lakhs, and an emphasis on social responsibility, inclusivity, and technological advancements in fitness, the Manipal Marathon 2025 promises to be one of the most significant running events in India.

The Manipal Marathon has grown into a symbol of determination, unity, and a commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Global Virtual 5K Run, runners from all walks of life will have the opportunity to push their limits, celebrate their achievements, and contribute to a larger movement for health and wellness.

The scenic Malpe Beachside route will provide a breathtaking early-morning experience for runners as they challenge themselves across different categories.

The routes have been mention detailed here for your reference:

* Full Marathon (42 km)

RACE START-MAHE> PERAMPALLI> DODDANA GUDDE> AMBAGILU> SANTHEKATTE> KEMMANNU>HOODE> MALPE BEACH> KALMADY> KIDIYOOR> UDYAVARA> KINNIMULKI> UDUPI> KALSANKA> MAHE>RACE END

* Half Marathon (21 km)

RACE START-MAHE> PERAMPALLI> DODDANA GUDDE>

AMBAGILU> ADIUDUPI>BRAMHAGIRI>KINNIMULKI>UDUPI>KALSANKA>MAHE>RACE END

* Timed Runs (10 km)

RACE START-MAHE> PERAMPALLI> DODDANA GUDDE> KUNJIBETTU>MGM COLLEGE>MAHE>RACE END

* Timed Runs (5 km)

RACE START -MAHE> PERAMPALLI> LAXMINDRA NAGAR>MAHE>RACE END

Go to Manipal Marathon 2025 for registration and other information.

Link: manipalmarathon.in

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 Specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life and for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent

