7th Edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards on 30th September 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: The 7th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards is all set to be held on the 30th of September 2024, at the Lotus Ballroom, Gate - 18, Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The Speaker, 18th Lok Sabha Om Birla and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde will be gracing the event as our Chief Guests for this year.

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 aims to honour innovative and best practices in the sphere of Corporate Social Responsibility, recognising the best practices the categories of Education & Skill Training, Women Empowerment & Child Welfare, Environment, Agriculture & Rural Development, Health & Sanitation and Sports.

Following is the list of our finalists for this year:

Evaluation and Jury:

This year, The CSR Journal received a record number of applications in each of these categories, out of which the above nominations were shortlisted by the Centre for Excellence in CSR, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, which is our Knowledge Partner for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024.

For the final round, the esteemed Jury Members responsible for examining and declaring the winners are -

* Dr Arti Singh, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Mumbai

* Gopal Shetty, Former Member of Parliament, Mumbai North & Former Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

* Manuj Jindal, Joint Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)

* Nidhi Choudhari, IAS, Director, National Gallery of Modern Arts

* Praveen Pardeshi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, Government of Maharashtra

* Upma Dada Chawdhry, IAS (Retd.), Former Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie & Former Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh

The CSR Journal is pleased to announce a special category of awardees:

This year the event will be hosted by Emcee Shaina Khan. A musical rendition will be delivered by Annkur Pathakk to enthral the audience for the evening.

"I congratulate The CSR Journal for hosting the 7th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 in the city of Mumbai. In the past ten years, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has become a critical field for leading and supporting welfare and social work programs at all levels. Maharashtra has fulfilled its objectives of fostering prosperity and keeping its promises, and it has formed several notable alliances. I applaud The CSR Journal for launching the Excellence Awards, which offer a fantastic framework and venue for recognising and rewarding the top citizen and CSR initiatives," shared Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"The record applicants and projects that we received this year for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards are a testament to India Inc.'s commitment to compliment economic growth with social trust. I congratulate everyone associated with the CSR domain to have embraced the mandate in its true spirit of being responsible individual and corporate citizens. The 10 years of CSR mandate in India has shown that corporate India is fully committed to building and maintaining this trust through partnerships at all levels. I welcome everyone to join us for the celebrations at the Excellence Awards this year with the hope to further these partnerships and trust for knowledge dissemination and recognition of capacities and gaps," expressed Amit Upadhyay, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The CSR Journal.

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 is presented by The CSR Journal, India's leading print and digital news organisation in the Corporate Social Responsibility domain in association with Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation, our Principal Partner Reliance Industries Limited and is Powered by the Aakshya Infra Projects Private Limited.

We are grateful to our esteemed partners:

Official Partners: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd., MSRDC, Paradigm Realty, MMRDA, MIDC, SLUM Rehabilitation Authority Brihanmumbai

Venue Partner: Jio World Center

TV Partners: ABP News and ABP Majha

Knowledge Partners: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

PR Partner: AdFactors PR

Gift Partner: Karma Art Gallery and MiRa Gifting Solutions

Travel Partner: Tibro Tours Pvt Ltd

Design Partner: Pixburg

RSVP now to secure your spot and join us for a remarkable evening filled with inspiration, followed by dinner. Do mark your attendance at the venue by 5 p.m.

https://tinyurl.com/csrawards2024rsvp

Watch the official promo of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 here https://youtu.be/8ISA4yLo3mY?si=cmlJsEC6QlIMS61D

For queries, reach out to:

Rahuldeo Sharma at 9869146341 or rahuldeo@thecsrjournal.in

Hency Thacker at 8451024438 or hency@thecsrjournal.in

Ahana Bhattacharya at 9836361142 or ahana@thecsrjournal.in

Balbir Singh Aulakh at 8879946062 or excellenceawards@thecsrjournal.in

Virti Shah at 9099044789 or virti@thecsrjournal.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor