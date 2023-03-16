7th International Diabetes Summit 2023 inaugurated in Pune

Collaborative efforts, multidimensional approach and disruptive technologies need of the hour to tackle the surge of diabetes – experts

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: At a time when there is an exponential surge in the number of people with diabetes across the world, we need collaborative efforts, multidimensional approach and disruptive technologies need of the hour to tackle the surge of diabetes opined experts. The 7th International Diabetes Summit 2023 organized by Chellaram Diabetes Institute was inaugurated on Friday in presence of Swami Swaroopanandaji Global Head – Chinmaya Mission and Dr. Ashish Lele (Director, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune) along with Mr.Lal Chellaram, Chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, and Patron of International Diabetes Summit, Mr.Prakash Bhupatkar, Vice Chairman Chellaram Group, Dr Unnikrishnan AG, C.E.O. Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Dr (Brig.) Anil P Pandit, C.M.D. Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Mrs. Shobhana Chellaram, and other dignitaries. The three day summit is focused on talks on managing diabetes complications, cost-effective diabetes care, new advances and role of technology in diabetes management. More than 2000 delegates are attending the event.

Dr. Ashish Lele (Director, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune), said that today’s youth are more conscious about fitness. This along with disruptive technologies will help tackle the menace of diabetes.

Swami Swaroopanandaji Global Head – Chinmaya Mission said openness of mind in research, going to the root of the cause and different viewpoints on a subject is important to see a holistic picture from a right perspective and find solutions. Science of spirituality makes us rise above our physical, mental and intellectual presence to view the stand point from our own self.

Mr.Lal Chellaram, Chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute said that when we started Chellaram Diabetes Institute twelve years ago, our aim was to do something which would make an impact on the surge of diabetes in India with patient awareness education and research. He talked about the journey and achievements so far.

Dr.Unnikrishan AG , C.E.O. Chellaram Diabetes Institute in his welcome address, said there are 76 million people with diabetes in India, more 537 million people with diabetes in the world, millions of people die of diabetes every year . While these numbers are important, they don’t reflect the real picture, they do not tell you the small details like the suffering of people with diabetes. The conference has focused approach from larger to smaller details. As practicing doctors we need to look at focusing on smaller details and merge it with larger details. Apart from focused approach looking at the larger picture by doing research, educating and making people aware. With this dualistic approach our intention is to make impact on diabetes and its treatment. The heart of the conference is the patients and help navigate them from illness to health.

Various publications of Chellaram Diabetes Institute including ‘Chronicle of Diabetes Research and Practice’ Publication of International Diabetes summit 2023 abstracts and recent issue of Diabetes Health Magazine were also launched at the hands of the dignitaries.

Dr (Brig.) Anil P Pandit, C.M.D. Chellaram Diabetes Institute proposed the vote of thanks.

Eminent international speakers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, Mayo Clinic and Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in USA, National University of Singapore and University of Leicester, London Medical, Manchester University, University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London and University of Dundee in the UK and over 70 renowned Indian faculty members to speak at the summit. 80 young researchers will present free papers to win the Chellaram Foundation Diabetes Research Awards– 2023 Basic and Clinical Science Categories (Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 1,00,000). Children and adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes will participate in “Run for Diabetes” – 3 km marathon organised by Chellaram Diabetes Institute and the Blue Circle Foundation on Sunday 12th March.

The 7th International Diabetes Summit – 2023 aims to provide comprehensive knowledge about Diabetes and its complications to Indian Health care practitioners.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor