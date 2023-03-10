Watch: Australia PM Anthony Albanese meets Mumbai’s dabbawalas,

On March 9, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met signature dabbawalas (food delivery persons) during the India-Australia CEO's Forum in the city.

For almost a century, Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas have been operating, a world-renowned and unique lunchbox delivery system that provides hot meals from homes and restaurants to the city's working class.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in present, posted a video of PM Albanese unboxing the tiffin box presented to him by the dabbawalas.

Jab Dabbawalas met Masterchefs! pic.twitter.com/Stv95WUWjZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 9, 2023

"Jab Dabbawalas met Masterchefs," Piyush Goyal captioned the video. Albanese also shared a picture from his meeting with dabbawalas on Twitter.

The Australian Prime Minister also discussed cinema after visiting the country's entertainment hub.

And here in Mumbai, the capital of Indian cinema, we're seeing more Aussies in Bollywood productions. Both on and off-screen.



And we want to see more Bollywood productions in Australia. pic.twitter.com/x3odyDlAuG — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

Albanese is on a four-day, maiden state visit to India till March 11. His visit comes on the heels of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into force in December.