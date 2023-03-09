UP: Thief wearing helmet captured on CCTV camera stealing phone at hospital

An unidentified thief wearing a helmet was captured on CCTV camera stealing a mobile phone at a private hospital in Afzalgarh, the police said on Wednesday.

"The victim is a member of the hospital staff identified as Md Moin," said the police.

According to the police, after completing his night shift, Md Moin was sleeping in the hospital on Wednesday morning when an unidentified thief arrived wearing a helmet and stole his mobile phone kept beside him.

"The incident was captured on the CCTV camera present in the hospital," said the police.

"On the basis of CCTV footage, police have started the search operation for the accused," the police added.

Meanwhile, the police also informed that the victim has registered a complaint at the Afzalgarh police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

