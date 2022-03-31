7th PLASTASIA 2022 - presenting the future plastics

After six successful editions, PLASTASIA 2022 returns for its 7th edition as the leading Plastics Exhibition. The exhibition is scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 20 - 23 April 2022.

Organised by Triune Exhibitors Pvt Ltd in association with the Plastics Machinery Manufacturers Association of India (PMMAI), the 7th PLASTASIA 2022 Exhibition will be the podium to compare the best in the world to the best in India. The show will constitute an ideal platform not just for maximum exposure of cutting-edge products and services to key plastics machinery manufacturers, raw materials, associated industries and petrochemical sector players and top decision-makers; but also, for the kind of high-powered face to face business meetings and contacts that will take an organisation forward in leaps and strides

This event will help by providing a common platform to machinery manufacturers, raw material producers, other associated industries, users and consultants to review the latest advances and futuristic trends, share operational experiences and discuss the requirements for smart systems.

"Over the last 18 years, Plastasia Exhibitions have built a reputation as an ideal place to discover the latest innovations in plastics, witness live demonstrations, share ideas and most importantly, secure orders," said Cyril Pereira, Managing Director of Triune Exhibitors.

The Indian plastics industry has been developing fast with market growth and diversification in recent years. Latest market reports indicate that the industry is likely to see increasing demands in the post-pandemic era. According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) of India, the Indian plastics industry hosts more than 2,000 exporters.

"In FY 2020, the plastics export in India stood at USD 7.045 billion with the highest contribution from plastic raw materials at USD 2.91 billion, followed by plastic sheets, films and plates at USD 1.22 billion, and packaging materials at USD 722.47 million," said Mahendrabhai Patel President of Plastics Machinery Manufacturers Association of India (PMMAI).

Meanwhile, there are around 50,000 plastic processing units of which 85-90 per cent are small and medium-sized enterprises, over 7000 recycling units and numerous end-users, which ensure an effective industry chain in the country. These enterprises employ more than 4 million people.

Demand for plastics expected to increase

The Indian plastics industry produces a wide array of plastics, including polypropylene (PP), polyethene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and more. PP is the most produced polyolefin across India. Ginu Joseph, CEO of Modern Plastics Global Network and Vice President of German Indian Plastics and Polymers e.V. stated that the PP demand in India grew at a CAGR of around 8.51 per cent during 2015-2019 and is expected to achieve a healthy growth rate in 2022 - 2030.

Triune Exhibitors Pvt Ltd (TEPL) was founded in 2000. TEPL's core business is organizing Exhibitions and Conferences. The group acts as an interface between government, industry, media and academia. TEPL is amongst few Indian exhibition organizers with a commendable track record of having organised 50-plus Exhibitions on various subjects like Machine Tools, Electricity, Plastics, Printing & Packaging, Food-pro & Hospitality etc. Further, TEPL's robust sales, marketing, information technology, and ground operations teams enable the company to add value to their B2B and B2C exhibitions, ensuring business growth and maximum ROI for their customers.

Plastics Machinery Manufacturers Association of India (PMMAI) is the apex body of plastics machinery manufacturers in India. PMMAI works continuously for Indian Plastics Machinery to be World Class in terms of Quality, Technology, Cost Competitiveness and Process Standards through an inclusive and cooperative approach to creating value for the plastics processing industry. PMMAI is driven by a vision to make India a leading supplier & hub of plastic machinery sector with a 25 per cent World Market Share.

For more information about 7th Plastasia 2022, please call - +919820481278 or visit -

