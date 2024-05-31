80 Years of Innovation: MEPhI's Legacy of Excellence in Science and Technology

SMPL

Moscow [Russia], May 31: National Research Nuclear University "MEPhI" is the leading Russian university in the sphere of training engineers, experts, analysts, managers for the nuclear industry, IT science and many other fields of economy. It is a research and education center with honoured traditions and a clear vision of the future.

For more than 80 years of existence, MEPhI became the leading higher education institution in Russia, providing education and training for peaceful nuclear energy. Over the course of its history, six Nobel Prize winners have worked at MEPhI, including: N.G. Basov, a MEPhI graduate, A.D. Sakharov, N.N. Semenov, I.E. Tamm, I.M. Frank, and P.A. Cherenkov.

Being the leading Russian university, which firmly holds leading positions in national and international rankings, "MEPhI" is strengthening its positions on the global educational arena. The university is proud of its highly qualified specialists -Nobel Prize laureates - who have contributed to the educational and scientific research significant both for Russia, and for the whole World.

MEPhI is a global university. It has adapted the European Bologna education process, and now offers BS, MS and PhD programs. It is also a member of the CDIO (Conceive, Design, Implement and Operate), ENEN (European Nuclear Education Network), STAR-NET (Regional Network for Education and Training in Nuclear Technology) international communities and offers a number of programs and courses in English. MEPhI is the base organization of the CIS member states for training, retraining and advanced training of the personnel in the field peaceful use of atomic energy.

A new wave of University development began in 2009 when MEPhI became one of the only two schools in Russia that were recognized by the Russian government as National Research Universities. The same year MEPhI was renamed as the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute).

But in the last three decades, our university has developed such areas of expertise as green energy, IT-technologies, medicine (including nuclear medicine), material science, biophysics, laser and plasma research, mathematics, microelectronics and Nano electronics, economics, business informatics, and international relations. "MEPhI" today is a large and complex living organism, which is constantly developing. As it was before the university proceeded to attract the best applicants focused on learning engineering, natural and exact sciences.

MEPhI has undergraduate and graduate students from all over the world: CIS, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Cuba, China, Egypt, India, Myanmar, Rwanda, Turkey, Vietnam, Zambia and many others.

MEPhI generates scientific knowledge, disseminates and preserves it aiming to address global challenges of the 21st century; as well as, to provide innovative transformations in Russia accompanying development of country's competitiveness in global energy and non-energy high-tech markets.

MEPhI academic staff and students actively solve complex issues in high-priority fields. These issues range from nuclear energy to nanotechnology, medicine to ecology, IT to innovation management. The University exports branch campuses, attracts students and researchers and collaborates with research partners.

We invite talented people to apply for one of our interdisciplinary study programs in Russian and English, join the team as a professor or partner. To apply, please go to our website!

